SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks scored their first two victories of the season, going 2-1 in a wrestling quadrangular hosted by Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday.
Yankton beat Lennox 48-33 behind pins from Derrick Biel (126), Dylan Sloan (132), Chase Middaugh and Alex Haahr (152). Cameron Keatley (160) and Grant Larson (106) won by pin for Lennox.
In a 42-36 victory over Washingotn, Yankton got pins from Sloan (132), Shayce Platt (145) and Chase Howe (152), and decisions from Asa Swenson (182) and Devon Coke (120). Washington got pins from Zander Eidem (160), Lane Knutson (170), Myles Yitagesu (220), Abraham Myers (285) and Riley Williams (126).
Lincoln topped Yankton 48-27, with Turner Gordon (126), Joseph Tunge (170), Kishmar Eberline (195), Josiah Kauffman (106) and Hudson Cisar (120) winning by pin. Josh Stapish (182) and Peyton Eustace (220) won by pin for Yankton, with Edly Amaro (285) winning by decision.
In girls’ action, Lennox won two of three matches from Yankton, with Jaclyn Kyte scoring a pin for the Gazelles. Kyte also won by pin in her match against Washington.
Yankton travels to Vermillion on Thursday for a triangular with Dakota Valley and Vermillion. The Yankton girls will only face Dakota Valley, as Vermillion does not field a girls’ squad.
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson, McCook Central-Montrose and West Sioux each went 2-1 in a wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Elk Point. Andes Central-Dakota Christian went 0-3 on the night.
In EPJ’s 72-6 win over AC-DC, Ben Swatek (170), Gavin Jacobs (182), Owen Rigg (113) and Hayes Johnson (145) won by pin for the Huskies. Steven Nielsen (138) scored a pin for AC-DC.
In the Huskies’ 42-36 win over MCM, Gavin Jacobs (195) and Brody Van Roekel (113) won by pin for EPJ. Will Rotert (220), Owen Schmidt (138) and Jackson Remmers (152) won by pin for MCM.
Jake Jacobs (220), Reid Persinger (113), Jayden Schuller (132) and Mikey Baker (152) won by pin for West Sioux in a 42-38 victory over EPJ. Ben Swatek (170), Gavin Jacobs (182) and Lucas Hueser (160) won by pin for EPJ, with Luke Swatek (126) scoring a technical fall.
Ray Sandine (138) and Weston Remmers (170) won by pin for MCM in a 60-12 victory over ACDC. Exavian Aungie (113) won by pin for the Thunder.
Persinger (113), Schuller (138), Zac Finzen (145), Tyler Kennedy (170) and Javier Mora (182) won by pin for West Sioux in the Falcons’ 72-0 victory over AC-DC.
MCM beat West Sioux in the other match.
CROFTON, Neb. — Bon Homme-Avon swept a pair of Nebraska programs in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
In a 48-27 victory over Pierce, BH-A was led by pins from Brock Kotalik (138), Tyler Tjeerdsma (145), Jackson Caba (152), Landon Smith (182), Isaac Crownover (220), Weston Bierema (120) and Jackson Kaul (126). Dryadin Gossman (132), Jayden Coulter (160) and Kaiden Fritz (195) won by pin for Pierce.
In a 48-24 victory over Crofton-Bloomfield, Kaul (126), Caba (152), Kolton Vlcek (160) and Corbin Palsma (113) won by pin for BH-A. Garret Buschkamp (182), Paxton Bartels (285) and Robbie Fisher (120) won by pin for C-B.
On the girls’ side, Pierce beat Crofton-Bloomfield 54-24 behind a pin from Isabelle Kuehler (155). Rylie Arens (145), Annabelle Poppe (190) and Madisen Petersen (125) each won by pin for Crofton.
In a battle of state championship match participants, Bon Homme-Avon’s Peyton Hellman pinned Crofton-Bloomfield’s Madisen Petersen at 130 pounds. Crofton-Bloomfield won that dual 24-12, with only one match wrestled.
FLANDREAU — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda went 0-3 in a wrestling quadrangular hosted by Flandreau on Tuesday.
Hamlin-Castlewood went 3-0, beating Flandreau 42-21, VHIW 45-0 and Chester Area 54-0. Flandreau topped Chester Area 30-24 and VHIW 30-6. Chester Area edged VHIW 30-22.
