WYNOT, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans used a 15-7 third quarter to defeat the Wynot Blue Devils Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic improved to 11-2 while Wynot fell to 7-3.
Makenna Noecker led Cedar Catholic with 21 points on 6-14 shooting. Laney Kathol registered 11 points and seven rebounds.
Amber Lawson led Wynot with 13 points and six rebounds. Kinslee Heimes registered six points and five steals.
Cedar Catholic hosts Pierce Friday while Wynot hosts Niobrara-Verdigre.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-2) 12 4 15 13 — 44
WYNOT (7-3) 7 8 7 13 — 35
Crofton 63, Niobrara-Verdigre 43
CROFTON, Neb. — Sammie Allen led the way with 11 points as the Crofton Warriors beat the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars 53-43 Tuesday.
Crofton improved to 11-1, while Niobrara-Verdigre fell to 9-3.
Caitlin Guenther added nine points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, while Ellie Tramp registered nine points.
Josilyn Miller led the Cougars with 18 points.
Crofton hosts West Central Thursday, while Niobrara-Verdigre plays at Wynot Thursday.
Avon 51, Freeman Academy-Marion 39
AVON — The Avon Pirates got 20 points from Courtney Sees as they defeated the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 51-39 Tuesday.
Avon improved to 4-3, while Freeman Academy-Marion fell to 3-5.
Lila Vanderlei added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Avon. Sees added six rebounds and registered five steals.
Jada Koerner scored 18 points for the Bearcats. Alivea Weber tallied 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Avon plays at Scotland Thursday while Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Flandreau Indian School Friday.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (3-5) 7 11 7 14 — 39
AVON (4-3) 16 16 11 8 — 51
Ponca 72, Wakefield 24
PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca Indians got 21 points from Samantha Ehlers as they defeated the Wakefield Trojans 72-24 Tuesday.
Ponca improved to 10-1, while Wakefield fell to 7-5.
Ashlyn Kingsbury added 18 points for Ponca, while Ellie McAfee registered 10.
Jordan Metzler and Alex Arenas led Wakefield with nine points apiece.
Ponca plays at Elk Point-Jefferson Friday while Wakefield plays at Lawton-Bronson (Iowa) Thursday.
WAKEFIELD (7-5) 5 9 6 4 — 24
PONCA (10-1) 19 23 15 15 — 72
Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20
ALCESTER — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars got a double-double from Coral Mason as they defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 45-20 Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley improved to 7-1, while Alcester-Hudson fell to 3-5.
Mason registered 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with six steals, four assists and four blocks, all team-leading statistics. Denae Mach added nine points, six rebounds and five steals for the Cougars.
Alcester-Hudson was led by Elly Doering’s eight points.
Viborg-Hurley plays at Gayville-Volin Thursday while Alcester-Hudson hosts Akron-Westfield (Iowa) Thursday.
The Cougars won the junior varsity game 33-31 in overtime, with Kendra Gilbert’s 15 points leading the way.
VIBORG-HURLEY (7-1) 15 1 14 15 — 45
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-5) 13 3 3 1 — 20
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 32
LAKE ANDES — The Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder got 18 points from Mahpiyah Irving as they defeated the Tripp Delmont-Armour Nighthawks 66-32 Tuesday.
ACDC improved to 3-1, while TDA fell to 2-4.
Allison Muckey added 17 points for ACDC.
TDA was led by Megan Reiner’s double-double, as she posted 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three steals. Mia Reiner registered seven points and 11 rebounds.
ACDC plays at Mitchell Christian Thursday while TDA travels to play Platte-Geddes Friday.
In the JV game ACDC won 43-24.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (2-4) 5 16 6 5 — 32
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN (3-1) 13 22 20 11 — 66
Centerville 45, Scotland 28
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes were led by Thea Gust’s 14 points in their 45-28 victory over Scotland Tuesday.
Centerville improved to 6-1 while Scotland fell to 4-4.
Lillie Eide added 11 points and seven rebounds for Centerville. Mackenzie Meyer registered nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
Claire Janish led Scotland with eight points and three steals.
Centerville plays at Irene-Wakonda Thursday while Scotland hosts Avon Thursday.
SCOTLAND (4-4) 3 14 4 7 — 28
CENTERVILLE (6-1) 8 14 8 15 — 45
Freeman 61, Parker 34
PARKER — The Freeman Flyers got 16 points from Kate Miller as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 61-34 Tuesday.
Freeman improved to 3-4 wile Parker fell to 0-5.
The Flyers shot 15-33 (45.5%) in the second half. Ashlin Jacobsen added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Rylee Peters registered 10 points.
Janae Olson tallied 14 points and five rebounds for Parker.
Freeman plays at Bon Homme Thursday while Parker hosts Hanson Thursday.
FREEMAN (3-4) 15 10 17 19 — 61
PARKER (0-5) 12 4 6 12 — 34
Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans got a double-double from Abby Hohn to defeat the Chamberlain Cubs 50-31 Tuesday.
Parkston improved to 5-2 while Chamberlain fell to 4-4.
Hohn registered 13 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five blocks. Faith Oakley added 12 points and six rebounds to go with five assists.
Kinsley Evans led Chamberlain with 10 points and nine rebounds, with Jayna Handel adding nine points and six boards.
Parkston hosts Wagner Thursday while Chamberlain plays at Wall Thursday.
CHAMBERLAIN (4-4) 6 13 8 4 — 31
PARKSTON (5-2) 14 16 7 13 — 50
Vermillion 54, Madison 26
MADISON — The Vermillion Tanagers got 17 points from Brooke Jensen as they defeated the Madison Bulldogs 54-26 Tuesday.
Vermillion improved to 8-0 while Madison fell to 2-3.
Chandler Cleveland added 14 points for Vermillion.
Audrey Nelson and Zoey Gerry led Madison with 10 points apiece.
Vermillion hosts Lennox Thursday while Madison hosts Flandreau Thursday.
VERMILLION (8-0) 13 18 17 6 — 54
MADISON (2-3) 11 7 4 4 — 26
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Osmond-Randolph 40
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outlasted Osmond-Randolph 50-40 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Keli Aschoff finished with nine points for Osmond-Randolph. Erin Engel posted 14 rebounds, and Caydence Krinert and Ella Scott each had seven rebounds for the Hawks. Cali Gutz added four steals in the effort.
Hartington-Newcastle, 6-5, travels to Homer on Friday. Osmond-Randolph travels to Wausa on Friday.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-7) 8 11 10 11 — 40
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (6-5) 12 14 15 9 — 50
