Sioux Falls East poured in the runs to defeat the Yankton junior legion team twice in a doubleheader Wednesday evening at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls East took game one 8-2 and game two 16-1.
Jack Smith tallied three hits in three at-bats to lead Sioux Falls East. Cooper Perry tallied four RBI and a double. Rob Hutchinson and Tristan Fitzsimmons contributed two hits and one RBI each. Dylan Rippentrop added two hits. Lincoln Vasgaard, Ethan Bruns, Sawyer Tolk and Ryan Husman picked up a base hit.
Josh Sheldon tallied two hits for Yankton. Jacob Larson and Jack Halstad added hits. Lucas Kampshoff and Cooper Grotenbuis drove in one run each.
Eli Brandenburg pitched four innings in the win for Sioux Falls East. Rob Hutchinson pitched in relief. Garret Nelson struck out six over 6 1/3 innings in the loss. Sheldon pitched the final two outs for Yankton.
In game two, all nine Sioux Falls East picked up a base hit. Bruns, Sawyer Mindt and Fitzsimmons tallied two hits each. Rippentrop, Mindt, Husman and John Dekkenga tallied two RBI each.
Curtis Steppat recorded a hit and drove in the lone Yankton run. Paul McGlone, Isaiah Schelhaas and John Rye added hits.
Payton Lamb pitched five innings for Sioux Falls East, striking out five in the win. Keagan Holmstrom started the game for Yankton, taking the loss. Wyatt Holmstrom pitched in relief.
Vermillion 10, Beresford 0
VERMILLION — Dylan Thelen went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run to lead Vermillion to a 10-0 win over Beresford Wednesday night in Vermillion.
Thelen drove in five of Vermillion’s 10 runs. TJ Tracy went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Drew Thelen and Willis Robertson tacked on two hits each. Connor Saunders, Jack Kratz and Charlie Ward added base hits.
Five Beresford batters recorded hits. Logan Serck, Blake Schrodermeier, Matthew Vassar, Cody Klungseth and Max Orr recorded base hits.
Drew Thelen pitched six innings, striking out 10 in the win for Vermillion. Logan Serck took the loss for Beresford. Matthew Vassar and Blake Schrodermeier pitched in relief.
South Sioux City 8, Dakota Valley 6
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A five RBI day for Jace Kempers led South Sioux City to an 8-6 win over Dakota Valley in South Sioux City, Nebraska Wednesday night.
Kempers homered and drove in five runs. Jake Aitken and Devin Penne added two hits each. Connor Slaughter, Chris Love, Noah Dickes, Kaden Moriston and Chace Mohrhauser added base hits.
Brendan Barnett tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies added two hits. Isaac Bruns, Brayden Major, Jackson Strawn, Jake Pruchniak and Ethan Anema contributed a base hit each.
Dickes picked up the win for South Sioux City, pitching five innings. Both Nicholas Rogge and Kane Young pitched an inning of relief. Pruchniak, Bruns and Anema pitched two innings each for Dakota Valley, with Bruns recording the loss.
Youth
Harrisburg Gold 15-8, Black Sox 4-4
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Black Sox dropped a pair of game at Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.
Harrisburg took game one 15-4 and game two 8-4.
Lincoln McCloud tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Harrisburg Gold in game one. Sam Sutton and Logan Larson added three RBI each. Ty Dalen, Logan O’Connor and Carson Crexler added one hit and two RBI apiece.
Hunter Teichroew tallied two hits for the Black Sox. Tucker Gilmore drove in a run on one hit. Austin Gobel and Keenan Wagner contributed one hit each.
O’Connor struck out five over five innings to pick up the win for Harrisburg. Sean Turner pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Black Sox, taking the loss. Gilmore tallied one out in relief in game one.
Jason Hanson and Dalen tallied two hits each for Harrisburg in the second game. Dalen picked up an RBI. Larson and McCloud added base hits.
Cayden Wavrunek hit a double and drove in two runs for the Black Sox. Tyson Prouty, Frankie Intveld and Alex Kleinsasser added one hit each.
Jacob Sanderson struck out nine batters over five innings to pick up the win for Harrisburg. Intveld took the loss, giving up four runs and striking out four in four innings. Landon Potts pitched one inning of relief.
Brookings 13-15, Greysox 3-0
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Greysox dropped a doubleheader to Brookings Wednesday afternoon in Brookings.
Brookings took game one 13-3, and game two 13-0.
Ryder Anderson went 3-for-3 with four RBI to lead Brookings. Two of Anderson’s three hits were doubles. Adrian Howard added two hits, one being a double. Jones Huntmer added a double and two RBI. Tre Christopherson tallied a hit and three RBI. Joy Harris, Jose Rayer and Nolan Wagner added hits.
Jack Brandt drove in two runs on one hit for Yankton. Dylan Howe added one hit and one RBI. Liam Villanueva, Nathan Barnes, Ethan Carlson, Eli Anderson and Aidan Mulder added one hit each.
Wagner pitched four innings for Brookings, striking out six batters and picking up the win. Noah Hansen struck out four in the loss for Yankton.
Wagner tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Brookings in game two. Brecle Wilson added two hits. Sutton Schneider picked up a double and drove in three runs. Christopherson added one hit and two RBI.
Four Greysox picked up hits in game two. Howe, Hansen, Anderson and Cale Haselhorst each picked up one hit.
Joy Harris pitched three innings, giving up four hits and no runs in the win. Haselhorst took the loss for Yankton.
