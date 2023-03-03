CONWAY, Ark.—South Dakota center fielder Courtney Wilson hit a three-run homer to lift the Coyotes to a 6-4 win against Iowa in the opening game of a tournament hosted by Central Arkansas Friday at Farris Field.

It was South Dakota’s fourth win against a Big Ten team since 2016 and first against Iowa (8-7), which nearly knocked off then-No. 1 UCLA last week in California. It was also the first time the Coyotes and Hawkeyes competed on a neutral field.

