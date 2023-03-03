CONWAY, Ark.—South Dakota center fielder Courtney Wilson hit a three-run homer to lift the Coyotes to a 6-4 win against Iowa in the opening game of a tournament hosted by Central Arkansas Friday at Farris Field.
It was South Dakota’s fourth win against a Big Ten team since 2016 and first against Iowa (8-7), which nearly knocked off then-No. 1 UCLA last week in California. It was also the first time the Coyotes and Hawkeyes competed on a neutral field.
Wilson was 3-for-4 against Iowa. Her homer was the first this season and third of her career. It capped a four-run second inning that also included an RBI triple from Jordyn Pender. South Dakota led 5-0 after three innings.
Iowa did all its damage off South Dakota pitcher Clara Edwards in the top of the sixth. Denali Loecker went deep for the fifth time this season – a three-run shot to center – and the Hawkeyes closed within a run at 5-4.
Delaney White’s base hit up the middle in the bottom of the sixth scored Tatum Villotta for an insurance run for South Dakota. Edwards pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to pick up her third win and sixth complete game of the season.
South Dakota (6-9) lost a 2-0 pitcher’s duel against Central Arkansas in game two. The Coyotes loaded the bases with three hits against Jordan Johnson in the top of the seventh but left them loaded. Johnson allowed five hits in all and struck out 10 to record the shutout.
That made a hard-luck loser out of South Dakota starter Kori Wedeking, who also allowed just five hits in one of her best outings of the season. A base hit by Morgan Nelson followed by a no-doubt home run to right field by Jaylee Engelkes accounted for the two runs in the second inning. Wedeking struck out three and walked two.
South Dakota gets another crack at Central Arkansas (12-3) Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Before that, the Coyotes take on Alcorn State at 9:30 a.m.
