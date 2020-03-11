“I had a good feeling about this bunch.”
Irene-Wakonda first-year head coach Patrick O’Malley took a look back to when he took over the Eagles as his squad prepared for the 2020 South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
“I was confident that, if things fell into place, we could be here,” he said. “They all did a good job of playing hard all the time. They never gave up.”
The Eagles, 17-6 after their upset of Langford Area in the SoDak 16, take the eighth seed into today’s (Thursday) quarterfinal matchup against top seed and undefeated Corsica-Stickney.
Coach O’Malley entered the season with plenty of familiarity with two of the team’s best players, daughters Malloy and Nora. While the two have powered the Eagles’ offense — Nora at 17.7 points per game and Malloy at 16.4 points per game — they have also contributed in other ways.
Malloy averages 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Nora averages 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
“Malloy has been a super leader as a senior,” Coach O’Malley said. “Nora has picked up her game this year.”
Senior post Alison Logue (6.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg), senior guard Abbey Emmick (1.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.6 apg) and sophomore guard Katie Knodel (7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.0 apg) round out the first five for the Eagles.
“A big reason we are here is because Katie Knodel had a phenomenal game against Langford,” Coach O’Malley said. “Alison Logue has continued to play with more confidence throughout the season. Abby Emmick doesn’t score a lot — we call her our ‘Energizer Bunny’ because of her energy on the court.”
The Eagles have been aided by the progression of seventh grader Emma Marshall (6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
“She started the year on C-team. Athletically she was too good for that level so we moved her up,” Coach O’Malley said. “She’s gotten more comfortable as the season went on.”
The Eagles got a glimpse of Corsica-Stickney earlier this season, playing the Jaguars to within four points through three quarters before Corsica-Stickney pulled away to a 61-46 decision on Feb. 6.
“The big challenge is (Corsica-Stickney’s) Avery Broughton,” Coach O’Malley said of the Jaguars’ star, who is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this season. “We have to figure out how to slow her down without letting their other kids get going.”
After seeing the Jaguars just one month ago, the Eagles feel ready for the task of taking on the top seed.
“Our kids know it’s going to be a challenge,” Coach O’Malley said. “If we work hard, play good defense and shoot well, there’s a chance we could beat them.”
The Eagles and Jaguars face off at 1 p.m. Central time. Fourth-seeded Faith (21-2) and Howard (20-3) will play the other game of the afternoon session, a 2:45 p.m. start. In the evening session, second-seeded Ethan (22-1) draws Castlewood (17-5) at 7 p.m., followed by third-seeded Faulkton Area (20-3) against DeSmet (19-4).
The tournament runs through Saturday in Spearfish.
