Mount Marty University’s new football program made more history this week.
The Lancers, who will begin play next fall, held their first practices this week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) at the field at Westside Park.
Here are a few notes and observations from the opening week.
• Mount Marty had originally planned to practice at Crane-Youngworth Field, where it will play its home games beginning next fall, but Woodley said it was easier to move practices to nearby Westside Park — a short walk for the players — which was ready to be used.
• The Lancers will hold 30 practices (three days a week) through the end of October, and will at some point hold an intrasquad scrimmage.
• Mount Marty has 44 players on the roster this fall and will, according to Woodley, look to bolster the roster with additions for next semester. He has also said numerous times that he would like to get the MMU roster up to as many as 120 players by the time the Lancers begin playing.
• Woodley’s coaching staff features John Michaletti (defensive coordinator/associate head coach), Grant Rohach (offensive coordinator), Heath Zuck (offensive line), M.J. Piranio (defensive line/graduate assistant), Ethan Andersen (wide receivers/graduate assistant) and Yankton native Colin Muth (graduate assistant). In addition, former Crofton (Nebraska) High School head coach and Mount Marty graduate Tony Hoffman is serving as a volunteer coach.
• There are two Yankton natives on the roster this fall for the Lancers: redshirt freshman defensive back Justin Cap (a transfer from Northwestern) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rex Ryken (a transfer from the University of South Dakota).
• It was difficult to really get a sense of what the Lancers have this fall because each position group only has a small number of players, but there were plenty of positive signs from what I saw in my time at practices.
• The plan for the Westside Park practice facility is to construct a building that will feature a locker room and coaches offices. That building will be located on the west end of the facility.
The Press & Dakotan will provide continued coverage of Mount Marty fall practices in print and online at www.yankton.net.
