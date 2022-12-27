IRENE — Elk Point-Jefferson outscored Irene-Wakonda 24-9 in the second quarter on the way to a 68-47 victory over the Eagles in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Evan Fornia scored a game-high 22 points for EPJ (4-1). Easton Kempf scored 12 points and Chace Fornia added 10 points in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda, Dashel Spurrell finished with 19 points and six assists. Miles Pollman had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jens Hansen added 10 points.
EPJ travels to Mitchell to face Waconia, Minnesota, in the Hoop City Classic on Friday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Hanson on Thursday.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (4-1) 17 24 14 13 — 68
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-4) 15 9 11 12 — 47
