ALEXANDRIA — Tyndall capped off its 16-under VFW Teener baseball season with what is becoming an annual tradition.
Winning a state title.
Tyndall outlasted Canova 6-4 for the title in the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-Under Class B Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Alexandria. It was Tyndall’s third consecutive title in the Class B 16-Under Tournament.
Trey Kaul and Wesley Kaul each had two hits for Tyndall, with Trey Kaul driving in a pair of runs out of the ninth spot in the order. Easton Mudder doubled. Landon Smith, Steven Neth and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
“Not a lot of 16-under teams can go one-through-nine in their order,” said Tyndall coach Dean Kaul. “It makes it hard to make a lineup out when you have that may players that can put the ball in play.
“And that’s the key at this level, putting the ball in play.”
Weston Remmers went 3-for-3 with a double for Canova. Kolt Koepsell doubled and singled. Jackson Remmers also doubled. Luke Koepsell and Kade Shumaker each had a hit in the effort.
Mudder pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Memphis Kaul got the final five outs, including two by strikeout, for the save. Shumaker, who pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, took the loss.
After Canova scored in the first inning, Tyndall came back with two runs in the second. Pitching with a lead, Mudder held Canova scoreless each of the next three innings.
“He stepped up. It was tough because the ball got wet every time it hit the grass,” Coach Kaul said of Mudder. “He’s been one of our main guys all year long.”
Tyndall tacked on a run in the fourth and two in the fifth before Canova answered with two of their own in the fifth. When Canova scored and got the tying run to third in the bottom of the sixth, Memphis Kaul came on to get Tyndall out of the frame.
Tyndall took advantage of two outfield errors on the misty late afternoon to score an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Despite the wet conditions, with mist coming down most of the game, the Tyndall defense did not commit an error.
“We made the plays. We stuck together,” Coach Kaul said. “A couple years ago this group struggled closing out games. They’ve figured out how to unite as a team.”
Ten players returned from Tyndall’s 2021 title, including three who were on the 2020 championship squad. And Coach Kaul’s not ready to cap the title run at three.
“The cupboard is not bare. We’ve got some good teams at 12-U (under) and 14-U,” he said. “And we’ve got five or six of these guys coming back.”
Third: Parkston 20, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 12
ALEXANDRIA — Parkston scored 18 runs in the final four innings to claim a wild 20-12 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the third-place game of the South Dakota VFW Teener 16-Under Class B Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Alexandria.
Brayden Jervik went 3-for-4 with four runs scored for Parkston. Luke Borman had two hits and five runs scored. Brody Boettcher also had two hits. Jaron Neishem tripled. James Deckert, Maddux Brissette, Carter Sommer, Connor Prunty and Kaden Neugebauer each had a hit in the effort.
D Laufman had three hits and Brady Fox doubled twice for MVP. Isaiah Olson also had two hits. Blaine Bohr, Taite Klumb, Zach Baker and Tyce Feistner each had a hit in the contest.
Jervik picked up the win. Evan Bultsma took the loss.
