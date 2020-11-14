Twenty-six turnovers.
That statistic, more than any other, is what stood out to Mount Marty head women’s basketball coach Todd Schlimgen.
His squad committed 26 turnovers — and those allowed the opponent to take 17 more shots — in an 86-54 loss to Briar Cliff in Saturday afternoon’s GPAC battle at Cimpl Arena.
Yes, the hometown Lancers struggled on transition defense, but it was those giveaways that loomed the largest.
“When you turn the ball over 26 percent of the time, you’re not going to win basketball games,” Schlimgen said.
“It’s up to us as coaches to figure out if it’s something we’re doing or if we need to change things up.”
After committing 24 turnovers in last Wednesday’s GPAC opener at Doane, the Lancers had similar issues on Saturday.
“We had a good gameplan for them (Briar Cliff), but I think we get going too quick,” junior Alexsis Kemp said.
“We need to slow down a little bit and slow down, and be strong with the ball.”
Briar Cliff built an 18-11 lead after the opening quarter, but the Lancers got to within 22-17 at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter. The Chargers then went on a 16-2 run to take control.
A surge to start the third quarter, however, brought Mount Marty to within 47-38, but the Lancers could get no closer.
“We came out with a lot more energy,” Kemp said.
“We maybe got tired and we lost some of that energy. Things weren’t clicking as well for us.”
The deficit then crossed 20 early in the fourth quarter.
Although the Briar Cliff defense certainly played a direct role in most of those turnovers, the Lancers have to figure out how to excute their side of things as well, according to Schlimgen.
“Everyone is a little different how they press, but we’re just not taking care of what we’re doing,” he said.
Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff (3-0, 2-0 GPAC) with 20 points, while Madelyn Deitchler tallied 15 points and six rebounds, and Kennedy Benne added 14 points and six rebounds.
Mount Marty (2-3, 0-2 GPAC) got 15 points from Karlee McKinney, seven points and six rebounds from Alexis Arens, and six points from Callie Otkin.
The Lancers hit the road for a game next Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, against Morningside.
BRIAR CLIFF (3-0, 2-0 GPAC)
Josie Condon 2-7 3-3 7; Madelyn Deitchler 6-10 3-6 15; Kennedy Benne 6-9 2-2 14; Konnor Sudmann 7-11 3-6 20; Payton Slaughter 3-5 3-4 10; Kylie Kasuske 0-0 0-0 0; Kaegan Held 2-5 0-0 4; Paityn Hagberg 1-4 0-0 3; Mya Hendry 2-3 1-2 5; Jayde Barto 1-2 0-0 3; Michaela Lange 1-4 0-0 2; Taylor Lamprecht 1-4 0-0 2; Lauren Hauser 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 32-64 15-23 85.
MOUNT MARTY (2-3, 0-2 GPAC)
Carlie Wetzel 1-3 0-0 3; Peyton Stolle 1-1 1-2 3; Alexsis Kemp 1-5 1-2 4; Karlee McKinney 5-10 4-9 15; Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 6; Eve Millar 1-4 1-2 3; Lexi Hochstein 2-5 0-0 5; Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0; Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0; Kayla Jacobson 1-4 0-0 2; Kiara Berndt 0-2 0-0 0; Bailey Kortan 1-2 0-0 2; Alexis Arens 2-4 2-2 7; Bella Vitek 0-0 0-0 0; Sarah Castaneda 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS 19-47 9-17 54.
BRIAR CLIFF 18 24 14 30 — 86
MOUNT MARTY 11 13 19 11 — 54
Three-Pointers — MMU 7-23 (Otkin 2-5, Arens 1-1, Hochstein 1-2, Wetzel 1-2, Kemp 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Kortan 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Berndt 0-2), BC 6-15 (Sudmann 3-4, Barto 1-1, Hagberg 1-2, Slaughter 1-3, Condon 0-1, Deitchler 0-2, Lange 0-2). Total Rebounds — BC 42 (Deitchler 6, Benne 6), MMU 32 (Arens 6). Assists — BC 31 (Deitchler 3, Sudmann 3), MMU 18 (McKinney 3, Jacobson 3). Turnovers — MMU 26, BC 15. Personal Fouls — MMU 21, BC 20. Fouled Out — None.
