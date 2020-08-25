SIOUX FALLS — University of South Dakota Faculty Athletics Representative Jessica Messersmith has been named to the newly-formed Summit League Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion.
The task force, made up of representatives from each of the league’s nine institutions, will discuss and set forth initiatives that promote and advance diversity and inclusion on league campuses and in their communities with an emphasis on raising awareness of social injustice and racial and gender inequality. These emphases will also include improving education on these topics for all campus stakeholders while increasing access, improving representation and advancing support for underrepresented minorities.
Messersmith is one of 14 individuals named to the task force and is the only FAR among the group.
Kansas City Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin has been appointed the chair. Additional members include Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen, University of Denver Vice Chancellor of Athletics Karlton Creech, University of Denver Deputy Athletic Director Bob Willis, Kansas City Deputy Athletic Director Ursula Gurney, North Dakota head track and field coach Christine Engel, North Dakota State assistant men’s basketball coach Joshua Jones, Omaha head women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks, Oral Roberts head volleyball coach Frank Craig III, South Dakota State assistant softball coach Kiki Stokes, Western Illinois assistant athletic director Monyae Williamson, Summit League Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President and Oral Roberts track and field student-athlete Bryce Choate and North Dakota State women’s basketball student-athlete Ryan Cobbins.
The group is scheduled to meet bi-monthly with goals of developing initiatives that can be enacted uniquely and specifically to each campus.
