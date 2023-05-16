ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-2 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Keaton Gale doubled and singled, and Ben Swatek and Christian Mueller each had a hit for EPJ. Noah McDermott added a hit in the victory.
Tate Hage, Carter Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit for Vermillion.
Mueller picked up the win, with Swatek pitching two innings of shutout relief for the save. Jake Moskowitz took the loss.
Freeman-Canistota 9, Wagner 3
WAGNER — The Freeman-Canistota Sticks jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings on the way to a 9-3 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Rocky Ammann doubled and singled, driving in three, for the Sticks. Riley Tscheteter and Evan Scharberg each had two hits, with Scharberg driving in two runs. Luke Peters doubled. Easton Miller, Jackson Donlan and Shad Tschetter each had a hit in the victory.
Seven different players had one hit each for Wagner: Corbin Carda, Matt Link, Carter Cournoyer, Javien Pesicka, Daniel Soukup, Christian Doom and Carlin Hopkins.
Tannen Auch picked up the win, striking out three in five innings of work. Miller pitched two innings of shutout relief for the Sticks.
Link took the loss, striking out four in his two innings of work. Joey Cournoyer had four strikeouts in three innings of relief for Wagner.
Scotland-Menno 11, Canton 3
CANTON — Scotland-Menno took an early lead and built on it all the way through in an 11-3 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Ajay Herrboldt had a pair of hits for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen, Brayden Sattler and Bryce Sattler each doubled, with Keppen and Brayden Sattler each driving in three runs. Parker Hochstein had a hit and three RBI, and Tyrus Bietz, Erick Buechler and Jayce Walloch each had a hit in the victory.
Matthew Anderson had three hits and two RBI for Canton. Braxton Mulder doubled, and Hunter Richmond, Shane Sehr and Corbin Winquist each had a hit for the C-Hawks.
Trent Guthmiller pitched five shutout innings, striking out nine, for the win. Mulder took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
