ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-2 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.

Keaton Gale doubled and singled, and Ben Swatek and Christian Mueller each had a hit for EPJ. Noah McDermott added a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.