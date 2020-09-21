CANTON — Freeman rallied from an early deficit to claim a 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Canton in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Rijjy Peterson posted 18 kills, three ace serves and 10 digs to lead Freeman. Ava Ammann posted 23 assists and three ace serves. Kate Miller finished with seven kills and 21 digs. Cara Maske added 11 assists in the victory.
Carlee Laubach led Canton with 16 kills and 15 digs. Landree Meister posted 32 assists. Fallan Lundstrom had six kills and Emma Neu added 18 digs in the effort.
Freeman, 5-3, takes on Scotland today (Tuesday). Canton hosts Tri-Valley today.
FREEMAN (5-3) 23 25 25 25
CANTON (1-7) 25 12 22 17
Avon 3, Gregory 0
AVON — Avon outlasted Gregory 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Natalie Zacharias posted eight kills and two ace serves, and Ali Sees had seven kills for Avon. McKenna Kocmich finished with 14 assists. Katie Gretschmann and Maddie Kocmich each had three ace serves, and Tiffany Pelton added six kills and two blocks in the victory.
Jesse Jo VanDerWerff had six kills, and Mya Determan had five kills and two ace serves for Gregory. Brynn Hylle posted nine assists. Brooklynn Kenzy had two ace serves and nine digs in the effort.
Avon, 5-3, hosts Colome on Thursday. Gregory hosts Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
Avon won the JV match 25-21, 25-16. The Pirates also won the C-match 25-18, 25-22.
GREGORY (3-7) 16 11 22
AVON (5-3) 25 25 25
TDA 3, Wess. Springs 0
ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour swept past Wessington Springs 25-10, 25-20, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Monday in Armour.
Faith Werkmeister had seven kills and five ace serves, and Megan Reiner had seven kills for TDA. Gracey Schatz posted six kills and two blocks. Hannah Stremick finished with 18 assists, three ace serves and seven digs. Emma Fink had nine digs, Hannah Whitney had eight digs and Bailey Spaans added two ace serves in the victory.
Grace Gran led Wessington Springs with six kills. Trinity Flowers posted five kills and two ace serves. Alyssa Grohs had 19 assists and eight digs, and Cheyenne Burg added 10 digs in the effort.
TDA hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian today (Tuesday). Wessington Springs travels to Burke on Saturday.
TDA won the JV game 26-24, 25-22.
WESSINGTON SPRINGS (4-3) 10 20 18
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (3-5) 25 25 25
Garretson 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Garretson swept Vermillion 25-8, 25-15, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kennedy Buckenberg had nine kills and Jaelyn Benson had eight assists to lead Garretson. Lily Ranschau posted three ace serves and seven digs. Aliyah Leedy added 12 digs.
Arlena Heyl posted four kills, and Claire Doty had 14 assists and 13 digs for Vermillion. Shandie Ludwig finished with 18 digs. Eva Knutson posted 13 digs. Kara Klemme posted nine digs and two ace serves in the effort.
Garretson, 9-1, hosts Dell Rapids today (Tuesday). Vermillion hosts Tea Area today.
GARRETSON (9-1) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (2-5) 8 15 19
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Julia Weber had 10 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Menno 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Taylor Schollenkamp had seven kills and three blocks, and Kerrigan Schultz had 12 assists for Bridgewater-Emery. Kaitlyn Roskens ahd 10 assists and three ace serves, and Sara Hofer added three ace serves in the victory.
Jesse Munkvold posted seven kills and 13 digs for Menno. Kylie Harriman had eight assists and Kaylie Schempp added 13 digs for the Wolves.
Bridgweater-Emery, 11-0, travels to Canistota on Thursday. Menno travels to Viborg to face Viborg-Hurley today (Tuesday).
Menno won the JV match 25-22, 25-19. Bridgewater-Emery claimed the ‘C’ match 25-23, 15-25, 12-10.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 25 25 25
MENNO 10 15 15
Tea Area 3, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Tea Area swept past Parkston 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Liv Ritter posted 12 kills, three blocks and two ace serves, and Lizzy Spaan had 10 kills and two blocks to lead Tea Area. Ryen Hawkey finished with eight kills and four ace serves. Kennedy Konrad had 15 assists, Megan Stodtfeld had 11 assists and Cassidy Gors added 23 digs in the victory.
Maggie Baumgard had four kills and four blocks, and Allison Ziebart had four kills and 14 digs to lead Parkston. C.C. Neugebauer finished with 11 assists and 11 digs. Mya Nuebel added three ace serves in the effort.
Tea Area travels to Vermillion today (Tuesday). Parkston, 7-3, travels to Salem to face McCook Central-Montrose on Thursday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-17, 25-19; and the C-match 25-21, 25-17.
TEA AREA (6-5) 25 25 25
PARKSTON (7-3) 20 13 22
