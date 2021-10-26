SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team member Stella Fairbanks has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a sophomore from Highland, Michigan, earns the honor for the first time this season and the sixth in her career.
She won the one-meter diving competition in a dual with Kansas and Missouri State with a score of 256.80. It’s the 12th individual victory of her career.
She also placed fifth in the three-meter event with a score of 218.75.
The Coyotes, off this week, will host the Coyote Extravaganza on Nov. 5-6 inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.