Elk Point-Jefferson was able to work through their at-bats effectively as they registered more walks (eight) than hits (six) while scoring 11 runs to defeat Freeman-Canistota 11-2 Friday.
Keaton Gale led the way with three ways for EPJ while not registering an official at-bat in the contest. He scored two runs.
Ben Swatek went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to provide the hitting when EPJ needed it. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led throughout the contest.
Christian Mueller earned the win for EPJ, allowing only two runs (one earned) on two hits with four walks while striking out five batters.
Tannen Auch pitched two innings for Freeman-Canistota, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out three batters. Rocky Ammann went 2-for-2, scoring a run for Freeman-Canistota in the contest.
