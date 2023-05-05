Elk Point-Jefferson was able to work through their at-bats effectively as they registered more walks (eight) than hits (six) while scoring 11 runs to defeat Freeman-Canistota 11-2 Friday.

Keaton Gale led the way with three ways for EPJ while not registering an official at-bat in the contest. He scored two runs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.