HARTINGTON, Neb. — Jaxson Bernecker and Carter Arens combined for 30 points and 11 rebounds to help Hartington Cedar Catholic clip Norfolk Catholic 48-44 in a Nebraska boys’ basketball game Friday night in Hartington.
Arens recorded 16 points and four rebounds, while Bernecker tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tate Thoene added nine points and four rebounds for Cedar Catholic (20-4), which avenged a loss to the Knights two weeks ago.
For Norfolk Catholic (18-4), Preston Burbach scored 12 points and Karter Kerkman had 10 points.
Cedar Catholic will begin Sub-District C2-6 action next week.
NORFOLK CATH. (18-4) 8 18 9 9 — 44
CEDAR CATH. (20-4) 9 13 13 13 — 48
Wausa 36, Bloomfield 31
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings closed the regular season with a 36-31 victory over Bloomfield in Nebraska boys’ basketball action Friday night in Bloomfield.
For Wausa (16-7), Jon Nissen led the way with 13 points.
Bloomfield (9-13) got 12 points from Wiley Ziegler and eight points from Cody Bruegman.
WAUSA (16-7) 10 7 9 10 — 36
BLOOMFIELD (9-13) 3 11 7 10 — 31
Gregory 60, Bon Homme 54
GREGORY — Daniel Mitchell tallied 24 points and 18 rebounds to lead Gregory to a 60-54 win over Bon Homme Friday night in Gregory.
Cruz Klundt added 14 points and Jordan Songer 11 points for Gregory.
Riley Rothschadl tallied 20 points to lead Bon Homme. Nate Hall added 12 points.
Bon Homme hosts Irene-Wakonda Monday. Gregory concluded regular season play with the win.
BON HOMME (6-13) 11 6 20 17 —54
GREGORY (13-7) 12 19 17 12 —60
Wynot 70, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55
LAUREL, Neb. — Wynot ran away with a 70-55 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Friday night in Laurel, Nebraska.
Zach Kutcha led Wynot with 17 points. Charlie Schroeder tallied 15 points and 14 rebounds. Dylan Heine added 13 points and Chase Schroeder 11.
Evan Haisch tallied 19 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (18-6). Lucas Rasmussen added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Wynot hosts Randolph in the subdistrict D2-5 tournament Tuesday. Laurel-Concord-Colerdige faces Hartington-Newcastle in the C2-6 subdistrict Tuesday.
Ponca 75, Creighton 53
CREIGHTON, Neb. —Four players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 75-53 win over Creighton Friday night in Creighton.
Zach Fernau tallied 20 points to lead Ponca. Taylor Korth added 14 points and Tucker McGill 12. Dalton Lamprecht tallied 10 points in the win.
No stats reported for Creighton.
Ponca faces Crofton in the C2-6 subdistrict Monday. Creighton is at Elgin High School to face Osmond in the subdistrict D1-5 tournament Monday.
PONCA (10-13) 29 7 19 20 —75
CREIGHTON (6-17) 9 15 19 9 —52
Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Double-doubles from Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist kept Dakota Valley perfect on the season after a 71-40 rout of Madison in boys’ basketball action Friday night in North Sioux City.
Bruns finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (19-0), while Jaxon Hennies added 15 points, and Rosenquist tallied 13 points and 10 assists.
No stats were reported for Madison (6-12).
Dakota Valley will look to close out a perfect regular season next Friday at Lennox.
MADISON (6-12) 16 11 7 6 — 40
DAKOTA VALLEY (19-0) 18 15 24 14 — 71
Platte-Geddes 66, Wagner 52
WAGNER — Platte-Geddes jumped out to a 24-5 lead after the first quarter on the way to a 66-52 boys’ basketball victory over Wagner on Friday night in Wagner.
Caden Foxley finished with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds for Platte-Geddes, which wrapped up the regular season 15-5. Joey Foxley added 10 points, and Hayes Rabenberg tallied seven points and six rebounds.
In the loss for Wagner (5-14), Toby Zephier scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Carter Cournoyer had eight points and Dustin Honomichl chipped in with seven points. The Red Raiders wrap up their regular season next Thursday at Beresford.
PLATTE-GEDDES (15-5) 24 13 22 7 — 66
WAGNER (5-14) 5 13 16 18 — 52
Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara-Verdigre 75
NELIGH, Neb. — Bryson Gadeken’s 28 points and 11 rebounds helped Neligh-Oakdale edge Niobrara-Verdigre 80-75 in a Nebraska boys’ basketball game Friday night in Neligh.
Talon Krebs added 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for Neligh-Oakdale (9-12).
No stats were reported for Niobrara-Verdigre (3-18), which wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Chambers-Wheeler Central.
NIOBRARA-VERD. (3-18) 13 20 15 27 — 75
NELIGH-OAK. (9-12) 18 18 24 20 — 80
