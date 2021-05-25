Yankton Fury Fire split a home doubleheader against the Hartford Sparks in Youth Softball Tuesday night.
The Fury Fire took game one 7-2, then dropped game two 7-1.
Kelsey O’Niell recorded three hits, and Jadyn Hubbard drove in three runners to lead the Fury Fire offense. O’Niell scored twice.
On the mound, Ellie Wiese struck out four batters over six innings in the win.
In game two, Emma Heine recorded two hits and drove in the lone Fury Fire run. Hannah Christopherson scored the lone run.
Wiese pitched again in game two, giving up four earned runs.
Fury Gazelles 8-9, Mitchell 3-10
MITCHELL — The Yankton Fury Gazelles split a doubleheader with Mitchell in Mitchell Tuesday night, taking the first game 8-3, and dropping the second game 10-9.
Daylee Hughes drove in two runners on a double to lead the Fury Gazelle offense. Emma Gobel added an RBI. Ava Girard and Olivia Puck score two runs apiece.
Hughes pitched three innings, striking out five in the win.
In game two, the Fury Gazelles scored seven runs in the final inning, but fell short 10-9.
Gobel and Girard drove two runs in each. Girard also recorded a triple and scored twice.
On the mound, Girard struck out five in the loss.
Monday
Hartford Sparks 8-13, Fury Gazelles 5-5
The Hartford Sparks earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Gazelles in youth softball action on Monday.
Hartford claimed the opener 8-5.
For Yankton, Reese Garry doubled and singled to lead the way. Ava Girard, Olivia Puck, Mary Rounds and Emma Gobel each had a hit.
Daylee Hughes struck out five in two innings of work. Puck struck out two in her 1 1/3 innings of work.
Hartford completed the sweep with a 13-5 victory in the nightcap.
Gobel doubled for Yankton. Puck and Isabelle Sheldon each had a hit and two RBI. Kalli Koletzky, Girard and Hughes each had a hit.
Girard went the distance, striking out eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.