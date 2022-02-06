DELL RAPIDS — The Yankton boys’ and girls’ bowling teams continued their positive momentum with a sweep of Dell Rapids on Friday at Pinz in Dell Rapids.
The Yankton boys, behind a 211 high game and 603 series from Wyatt Reindl, earned a 46-4 victory over Dell Rapids.
Also for the Bucks (11-1), Carter Teply had a 223 high game and 592 series, and Parker Pooler had a 214 high game and 570 series.
For the Quarriers, Bryce Janiszewski had a 172 high game and 501 series. Ryder Van Zee added a 178 high game and 500 series.
The Yankton Gazelles rolled to a 37-13 victory over Dell Rapids, improving to 9-3 on the season.
For Yankton, Zara Bitsos had a 202 high game and 593 series. Rylie Hoerner posted a 167 high game and 484 series. Teighlor Karstens added a 191 high game and 481 series.
Adaya Penning rolled a 114 high game and 287 series for Dell Rapids.
Yankton finishes the regular season on Feb. 11, hosting McCook Central-Montrose. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
The Yankton Bucks JV remained undefeated with a 43-7 victory over Dell Rapids.
For Yankton (12-0), Oliver Reindl posted a 192 high game and 537 series, and Nate Myer posted a 231 high game and 531 series. Owen Hoerner added a 190 high game and 511 series.
Ashton Schaaf led Dell Rapids with a 208 high game and 553 series.
