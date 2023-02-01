VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of five student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that five other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program this fall.

The 10 newcomers join 14 student-athletes who joined the Coyotes back in December. Wednesday’s signees hail from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado and Georgia. They include six offensive players, three defensive players and one specialist.

