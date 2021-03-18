SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty University was tabbed third in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) baseball poll that was announced Thursday.
Concordia got 99 votes (nine first-place) for the nod as preseason favorite, followed by Jamestown with 87 votes (two first-place). Then came Mount Marty (79), Northwestern (71), Midland (64), Morningside (57), Doane (48), Briar Cliff (33), Dakota Wesleyan (32), Dordt (19) and Hastings (16).
Mount Marty is off to a 12-6 start to the season and will open GPAC play on Saturday against Morningside in Sioux City. The two teams will then play another doubleheader on Sunday.
The GPAC Postseason Tournament will feature two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 6-8 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on May 11, in the GPAC Championship (one nine inning game) at the highest remaining seed.
