CALGARY — Former University of South Dakota defensive coordinator Mike Roach, who went on to a long career as a Canadian Football League Coach, has passed away, according to the Calgary Stampeders official website. He was 77.
Roach was defensive coordinator at USD from 1975-81, helping the Coyotes to the 1978 North Central Conference title.
Roach was an assistant coach in the CFL for 26 years, including 10 years over three stints with the Stampeders – 1982-85, 1998-2002 and 2004. He served as defensive coordinator for the Stamps’ Grey Cup-championship teams in 1998 and 2001 and most recently served as a guest coach at Calgary’s training camp in 2012.
A native of Rapid City, Roach was also part of coaching staffs in Edmonton, Ottawa, Winnipeg and BC, winning Grey Cups with Edmonton in 1987 and with BC in 2006. After retiring from full-time coaching in 2009, Roach and his wife Kaye settled in Calgary.
“Mike was an excellent coach and an even better man,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a statement on the website. “He made tremendous contributions to the Stamps and to the CFL and he will be missed. We express our condolences to his family and friends.”
