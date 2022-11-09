VERMILLION — South Dakota head women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the signing of Avery Broughton (G, Corsica; Corsica-Stickney HS), Olivia Kieffer (G, Rapid City; R.C. Christian HS) and Addison Klosterbuer (G, Little Rock, Iowa; Central Lyon HS) to National Letters of Intent. The trio will enroll and be eligible to compete for South Dakota in the fall of 2023.

Broughton led Corsica-Stickney to the Class B state semifinals and a final season record of 22-4 in her junior year. The three-time first-team all-stater enters her senior season with 1,909 career points and 1,014 career rebounds. The school record holder for points in a game, season and career as well as rebounds in a game, season and career is a four-time Great Plains Conference all-league honoree. The daughter of Lorisa and Jason Broughton is the student council president, the senior class president, the National Honor Society president and the FCCLA president. Broughton played AAU basketball for South Dakota Attack.

