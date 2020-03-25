SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Zack Anderson, junior Jonna Bart, junior Holly Gerberding, sophomore Landon Kemp, junior Zach Renken and sophomore Jessie Sullivan have been voted to their respective Academic All-Summit League teams for the indoor season announced Wednesday by the league office.
Anderson garnered the Summit League Championship Field MVP award after winning league titles in the high jump and long jump. He tied his own indoor school record in the high jump with a leap of 7 feet, 3 ¾ inches at the Nebraska Tune-Up. That height qualified Anderson for the NCAA Indoor Championships for the second-straight year. He entered the meet tied for ninth in the nation this season. A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson has made the Academic All-League team for all five indoor/outdoor seasons he has been eligible. He was an Academic All-American last year. Anderson carries a 3.43 grade-point average as a physical education major.
Bart hails from Aurora, Nebraska, and takes home Academic All-Summit League recognition for the second season this year, having made the league’s cross country team in the fall. Bart scored 18 points for the Coyotes at the Summit League Championships with six miles of racing in two days. She garnered all-Summit honors by placing third in the mile (4:58.67), third in the 3,000 meters (9:48.89) and third in the 5,000 meters (17:17.93). She posted indoor bests of 4:55.07 in the mile and 9:44.89 in the 3,000 meters this season to climb onto USD’s top-10 charts. Bart boasts a 3.93 grade-point average as a double-major in mathematics and accounting.
Gerberding, a native of Sturgis, South Dakota, receives her first career Academic All-Summit League award. She improved her pentathlon score by more than 300 points from a year ago to capture her first Summit League title. Gerberding tallied 3,759 points to win the pentathlon. The total moves her third in USD school history. She also scored points for USD at the Summit League Championships in the 60-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay. Geberding carries a 3.96 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Kemp, hailing from Greenville, Michigan, picks up her first career Academic All-League recognition. Kemp won the pole vault at the Summit League Championships for the first league title of her career. It marked USD’s seventh pole vault title in the last eight years indoors. Kemp vaulted 13-9 ¾ at the Adidas Classic to move to fifth in USD’s history. The height ranked 24th in the nation during the indoor season. Kemp boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a sport marketing and media major.
Renken, a native of Spirit Lake, Iowa, garners his first career Academic All-League honor. Renken garnered all-Summit honors as a member of the Coyotes’ third-place distance medley relay in 10:31.50. He clocked a personal best 51.11 seconds for 400 meters at the Iowa State Classic. Renken carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as an accounting major.
Sullivan, hailing from Albion, Nebraska, receives his first career Academic All-League recognition. Sullivan launched the weight throw a personal best 61-8 ½ to place seventh in the event at the Summit League Championships. He posted a personal best shot put of 52-11 two weeks earlier at the Iowa State Classic. Sullivan boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a chemistry major.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average above 3.30, have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and have participated in 50 percent of the team’s competitions. The men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams are made up of the 15 student-athletes receiving the most votes.
