Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.