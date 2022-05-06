After the Yankton Gazelles finished one stroke out of the awards in Friday’s home girls’ golf invitational, head coach Brett Sime reminded them that one stroke here and there can make a big difference.
Yankton finished in sixth with a 355, one stroke behind fifth place Mitchell (354) and three strokes behind fourth place Pierre (352) on the day. Harrisburg won the title with a 335, two strokes better than Aberdeen Central (337) and 10 strokes ahead of third place Rapid City Stevens (345).
The 15-team field included all but four of the Class AA teams but included all of the top teams in South Dakota’s big-school class.
While the Gazelles were one stroke away from medals — team awards go to the top five teams in Yankton’s tournament — Yankton did finish one stroke ahead of Huron (356), four ahead of O’Gorman (360) and five ahead of Brookings (361). Nine strokes separated fourth from ninth.
“We were hoping for top five, to get into the team awards,” Sime said. “We were one shot out of it, but all the teams ahead of us were quality teams.”
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa continued her dominance of Class AA girls’ golf, shooting an even-par 72 to win by five strokes. Stevens’ Tanna Phares (77) was second, followed by O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliff (79). Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun and Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach tied for fourth at 80.
Yankton was led by Ellia Homstad, who tied for sixth with an 82. Senior Tatum Hohenthaner tied for ninth, shooting an 84.
“Give Ellia a lot of credit. She’s been playing a lot of golf, and she know how to play Fox Run. For her to shoot 82 and to be in the top six of a state-tournament caliber field is a testament to her talent,” Sime said. “Tatum had another solid outing. She’s been one of our leaders score-wise most of the year.”
Also for the Gazelles, Jillian Eidsness shot 90, Gracie Brockberg and Sabrina Krajewski each shot 99 and Lizzy Schwartz carded a 105. Competing individually, Yankton’s Elsie Larson shot 92, Shae Hanson shot 97, Madison Ryken shot 101 and Jordyn Cunningham shot 118.
The Gazelles finish the home portion of their season on Tuesday, hosting Mitchell in the Marchand Cup event at Fox Run. The dual is a Ryder Cup format, the lone event of that format on the Yankton schedule.
“It’s good to have a competition where you do something different,” Sime said of the Marchand Cup, named for the late Rob Marchand. Marchand was a Yankton native and a former Mitchell coach. “It’s a good way to remember the coach, the man, he was. It’s great preparation for the rest of the season.”
The Yankton Invitational marks the beginning of the final month of the season, as the South Dakota Class AA Championships are June 6-7 at Brookings Country Club.
“If we can decrease a few mistakes, both physical and mental, we can go out and play a little better golf,” Sime said. “As a whole, we can work on the short game. That’s where we saw some missed opportunities today.”
