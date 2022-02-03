Despite a solid showing at their home meet this past Saturday, the Mount Marty men’s track and field team dropped from seventh to 11th in the latest USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, announced Wednesday.
Indiana Tech remains first in the men’s rankings, followed by Grand View. Great Plains Athletic Conference member Dordt was third, with fellow GPAC teams Doane (7th), Midland (10th), MMU (11th) and Concordia (17th) also in the rankings.
Indiana Tech also leads the women’s rankings, with GPAC member Concordia second. Hastings (5th), Doane (6th), Dordt (7th) and Northwestern (24th) also rank in the top 25.
