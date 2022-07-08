SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox dropped an 11-10 decision to Excelsior, Minnesota, in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Trey Sager tripled and doubled, driving in two, for Yankton. Evan Serck also had two hits. Kaden Hughes and Mark Kathol each had a double and two RBI. Cohen Zahrbock, Owen Wishon and Evan Nelson each had a hit in the effort.
Zahrbock took the loss in relief, striking out three in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Sager started, striking out four in four innings of work.
Yankton, 0-2 in pool play, finishes pool play against Fargo, North Dakota, today (Saturday) at 5 p.m.
Lakers 17, S.F. West Red 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers pounded Sioux Falls West Red 17-1 in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Sam Gokie went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead Yankton’s 13-hit barrage. Easton Feser tripled and doubled, driving in two. Beck Ryken and Carter Boomsma each had two hits. Tate Beste and Owen Eidsness each had a double and two RBI. Gavin Johnson and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Eidsness allowed two hits over three innings in the win.
The Lakers have today (Saturday) off before facing Morris, Minnesota, on Sunday. Start time is set for 9:30 a.m.
Lakers 6, S.F. Cyclones 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim a 6-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Abe O’Brien and Gavin Johnson each had two hits for the Lakers, with Johnson driving in two runs. Sam Gokie had a triple and two RBI. Tate Beste, Easton Feser, Jace Sedlacek and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Brennen Gilmore picked up the win, striking out two in an efficient 62-pitch complete game effort.
5-Tool Sports 5, Reds 2
SIOUX FALLS — The 5-Tool Sports team rallied to a 5-2 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Mid-Summer Classic on Friday.
Brechen Frederick and Hudson Wiebelhaus each had two hits for 5-Tool Sports.
Madden McQuade doubled for Yankton.
Wiebelhaus picked up the win, striking out eight in six innings of work. Damien Janish took the loss, striking out three.
Fargo 17, Reds 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Fargo 61s claimed a 17-0 victory over the Yankton Reds in the Mid-Summer Classic on Friday.
Damien Janish and Jaxon Parmalee each had a hit for Yankton.
Connor Bain took the loss.
The Reds play one more game in the tournament, today (Saturday).
Other Games
Parkston Blue 8, Letcher 3
PARKSTON — The Parkston 14s Blue squad scored five runs in the third inning and held on for an 8-3 victory over Letcher in youth baseball action on Friday.
Mark Deckert had two hits and three RBI for Parkston. Gage Reichert had a hit and two RBI. Kash Neugebauer added a hit in the victory.
Neugebauer struck out four in two innings of relief for the win.
