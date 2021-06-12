Four teams remained undefeated after the opening day of the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament. Games were played in Yankton, Vermillion, Hartington, Nebraska; and Crofton, Nebraska on Friday.
In the Vermillion pool, Brandon Valley and host Vermillion each went through the opening day unbeaten. If both win their early games, today’s (Saturday) final game of the pool (6:30 p.m. start) will decide which team advances.
In the Crofton pool, Huron goes into today with a 2-0 record with six runs allowed, putting itself in the driver’s seat for a spot in the pool final tonight.
In the Hartington pool, Sioux Falls East won its only game of the day, 4-2 over Renner. Its second scheduled game, against host Hartington, was pushed back to today due to poor field conditions early in the day. Due to that scheduling quirk, that four-team pool will be decided based on record.
In the Yankton pool, today’s two games will decide which teams advance to the pool final. All four teams went 1-1 on Friday, meaning the winners of today’s two games will advance to the pool final. Yankton plays Blair at 11:45 a.m., followed by Norfolk against Omaha South.
The teams that advance from each of the four pools will play in Yankton on Sunday. Semifinals are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., with the championship set for 3:30 p.m.
Yankton Pool
Norfolk 10, Yankton 4
Norfolk rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim a 10-4 victory over Yankton in the opening game of the Yankton Pool.
Colton Price went 3-for-4, and Jack Borgman and Nolan Strand each doubled and singled with two RBI for Norfolk. Grant Colligan also had two hits. Hudson Waldow homered, driving in two. Blayden Lammers added a hit.
Dylan Prouty went 3-for-4 for Yankton. Carson Haak had two doubles and two RBI. Cody Oswald doubled and Tony McGlone singled for Post 12.
Colligan picked up the win, striking out five in six innings of work. Haak took the loss.
Blair 12, Norfolk 7
Blair scored in every inning except one to take a 12-7 victory over Norfolk Friday afternoon in the Yankton pool.
Nolan Osterhaus tallied three hits, including a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to lead Blair. Kaden Fletcher went 4-for-4. Bo Nielsen, Conner O’Neill and Tyler Andersen each had three hits. Canton Lippencott doubled and singled. Morgan Rump alos had two hits. Matthew Burns added a hit in the victory.
Nolan Strand recorded three hits and two RBI for Norfolk. Kyle Liewer and Colton Price added two RBI.
Tyler Anderson pitched six innings to take the win. Jack Schwanebeck took the loss for Norfolk.
Omaha South 6, Blair 5
Omaha South rallied from a 5-1 deficit to walk-off Blair 6-5 Friday evening in the Yankton Pool of the Lewis and Clark Classic at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at five, Ethan Balkus laced a double to bring in Riley Leng as the winning run in the process.
Gus Hodoly drove in two runs for Omaha South. Sam Hodoly recorded three hits, with Balkus and Vinny Palermo two each.
Nolan Ostenhaus had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs scored for Blair. Morgan Rump had a pair of hits. T.J. Swaney and Tyler Andersen each doubled. Conner O’Neil added a hit.
Leng struck out four in relief for Omaha South. Clinton Lippincott took the loss.
Yankton 8, Omaha South 0
Yankton jumped out to an early lead and ran away with an 8-0 victory over Omaha South to end the night Friday in Yankton.
Six Yankton batter drove in one run. Dylan Prouty, Joe Gokie and Austin Wagner picked up two hits each. Gokie scored twice.
Omaha South’s two hits came off the bats of Riley Leng and Jimmy Smith.
Drew Ryken pitched five innings for Yankton, striking out three in the win. Ethan Balleus took the loss for Omaha South.
Vermillion Pool
Vermillion 4, Pender 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen tossed a two-hit shutout as Post 1 blanked Pender 4-0 in the opening game of the Vermillion Pool.
Drew Thelen and Clayton Sorenson each doubled and singled, with Thelen driving in two, for Vermillion. Dylan Thelen, T.J. Tracy and Willis Robertson each had a hit in the win.
Caleb Trimble had both Pender hits.
Jensen struck out seven in the six-inning contest for the win. Zach Hegge, a Mount Marty recruit, took the loss.
Brandon Valley 9, Pender 0
VERMILLION — Lake Terveer doubled and singled, and Matt Brown had a double and three RBI as Brandon Valley rolled past Pender 9-0 on Friday.
Michael Chevalier, Jaxon Haase, Nick Hokenstad, Tyler Schelske and Dawson Skorczewski each had a hit in the victory.
Caleb Trimble had the lone Pender hit in the four-inning contest.
Caleb Zerr picked up the win, striking out three. Braden Hegge took the loss.
Brandon Valley 7, Tea 3
Lake Terveer went 4-for-4 with three doubles to power Brandon Valley past Tea 7-3 on Friday.
Jaxon Haase had two hits, including a home run, for Brandon Valley. Nick Hokenstad doubled, Austin Reiter had a hit and two RBI, and Ayden Spicer added a hit in the victory.
Carter McGregor had two hits and Dawson Portner doubled for Tea. Cam Jensen, Trevor Welch, Riley Schnider and Garrett Kolbeck each had a hit.
Terveer pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out five, for the win. Brady Bretzman took the loss
Mitchell 6, Tea 2
VERMILLION — A three run third inning lifted Mitchell to a 6-2 win over Tea in the Vermillion pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic.
Mitchell’s Jake Helleloid recorded the team two lone RBI. Helleloid, Seth Muth, Dylan Soulek, Parker Bollinger and Riley McGinnis recorded hits for Mitchell.
Dawson Portner doubled and singled, and Cam Jensen had two hits for Tea. Trevor Welch doubled. Carter McGregor and Garrett Kolbeck each had a hit in the effort.
Landon Waddell tallied eight strike outs over six innings to pick up the win for Mitchell. Jensen took the loss.
Vermillion 19, Mitchell 2
VERMILLION — Vermillion tallied 18 runs in the second inning to defeat Mitchell 18-2 in a three inning mercy rule to finish play in the Vermillion pool Friday.
Drew Thelen, Dylan Thelen and Reece Proefrock drove in three runs each. Jack Kratz and Charlie Ward brought in two runs. Connor Saunders, TJ Tracy and Willis Robertson brought in one run each.
Parker Bollinger recorded the lone hit for Mitchell. Bollinger and Jace Larson scored.
Drew Thelen pitched three innings in the win. Jonah Schmidt recorded the loss.
Hartington Pool
S.F. East 4, Renner 2
WYNOT, Neb. — Sioux Falls East rallied from an early deficit to take a 4-2 victory over Renner in the Hartington Pool on Friday.
Garren Heinert had a hit and two RBI to lead East. Tyler Boyum, Grant Graber, Jackson Boe, Myles Rees and Pat Osborn each had a hit in the victory.
Harry Hueners had two hits for Renner. Aspen Dahl, Zach Ridl, Sam Stukel and Reece Arbogast each had a hit in the effort.
Andrew Everson went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Arbogast took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Renner 8, Humboldt-Hartford 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A no hitter for Harry Hueners gave Renner an 8-0 victory over Humboldt-Hartford Friday in Hartington.
Hueners struck out five and walked two batters. Aspen Dahl recorded two hits and two RBI to lead the offense for Renner. Reece Arbogast, Andrew Barr and Austin Henry recorded a hit and a RBI.
Adam Parsons took the loss for West Central.
Humboldt-Hartford 7, Hartington 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Humbodlt-Hartford ran past Hartington 7-0 to wrap up the first day of the Hartington pool in the Lewis and Clark Classic in Hartington, Nebraska.
Cooper Marcas drove in two runs to lead Humboldt. Ryan Healy, Noah Hohn, Landry Knight and Gavin Koch recorded two hits each in the win.
Hartington’s lone hit came from the bat of Owen Heimes. Carter Arens walked twice.
Knight got the start for Humboldt, striking out 12. Arens took the loss.
Crofton Pool
Tabor 16, Crofton 6
CROFTON, Neb. — Tabor tallied six runs in the first inning and ran away with a 16-6 victory over Crofton to open the Crofton pool of the Lewis and Clark Classic in Crofton, Nebraska.
Nolan Carda recorded three hits, RBI and runs scored to lead Tabor. Kaden Kozak added two RBI, as did Riley Rothschadl. Connor Peters brought in two from the bottom of the lineup.
Garret Hegge recorded three hits and a RBI for Crofton. Roy Knapp drove in two runs on two hits. Owen Sudbeck and Andy Knapp recorded one hit each.
Carter Uecker got the start and win for Tabor, striking out four. Easton Mudder finished the game striking out three. Zac Berger recorded the loss.
S.F. Black 6, Tabor 5
CROFTON, Neb. — Sioux Falls Black took advantage of eight walks to claim a 6-5 victory over Tabor in the Crofton pool on Friday.
Kolin Schroeder doubled and singled for Sioux Falls. Cael Swanson had a hit and two RBI. Brooks Stein added a hit in the win.
Nolan Carda went 3-for-4 with a triple for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled. Dawson Bietz also had two hits. Nolan Dvorak, Trent Herrboldt and Carter Uecker each had a hit.
Jake Klopstad pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Jack Nesje earned the save. Carda took the loss, recording six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Huron 9, S.F. Black 5
CROFTON, Neb. — Huron held strong to take down Sioux Falls Black in the Crofton pool 9-5 Friday afternoon.
Dawsyn Rogers and Mason Davis recorded two RBI each to lead Huron. Tyson Lien recorded two hits, and Peyton Bischoff a hit and a RBI.
Kolin Schroeder drove in three runs on one hit for S.F. Black. The lone other hit came off the bat of Grant Behrand, who drove in one run.
Rogers earned the win, striking out six over four innings. Emmot Nathan took the loss for S.F. Black.
Huron 7, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Huron improved to 2-0 in the Crofton pool with a 7-1 victory over Crofton on Friday night.
Game information on this matchup was not available at presstime.
