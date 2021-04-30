ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty offense stalled out after a fast start, finishing with a split against Northwestern in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Friday.
Billy Hancock hit for the cycle, and Caid Koletzky and Mason Townsend each homered twice as the Lancers blasted Northwestern 20-5 in the opener.
Townsend went 4-for-5, two home runs, a double and four RBI for the Lancers. Hancock and Josh Roemen each had two hits, with Roemen posting a home run and a double. Koletzky, Colin Muth and Julito Fazzini each had two hits, with Muth recording a home run. Zane Salley had a three-run shot, Tommy Alitz had a pinch-hit home run, Charley Illg doubled, and Jackson Leach and Jet Weber each had a hit in the victory.
Jacob Kindhart and Kip Cullinan homered for Northwestern.
Tyler Priest struck out six in his five innings of work for the win. Brady Tornow took the loss.
Mount Marty scored four in the first, but Northwestern shut down the Lancers after that on the way to an 11-5 Raider victory.
Colton Harold went 4-for-5 with two home runs for Northwestern. Cullinan and Jaden Snyder each had a home run and a double in the win.
Roemen homered and doubled, and Hancock and Koletzky each homered for Mount Marty. Jet Weber doubled. Cole Anderson and Nick Martinez each had a hit.
Nate Rice pitched two shutout innings of relief for the win. Myles Brown took the loss, also in relief.
Mount Marty (27-16, 15-10 GPAC) finishes the regular season at Dakota Wesleyan today (Saturday). Start time for the twinbill is 2 p.m.
