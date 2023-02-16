VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes put together an excellent defensive effort, holding the Omaha Mavericks to 26% (12-47) from the field as USD won 61-41 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
The Coyotes held UNO’s leading scorer, Elena Pilakouta (13.8 points per game), to two points in the contest.
“I was proud of our team defensive effort, keeping the ball out of her hands or when it got into her hands, not allowing her to be successful scoring or passing out of it,” Karius said. “I love how much we swarmed her. We had so much attention on her.”
After the Mavericks adjusted and had five guards on the court, the Coyotes’ focus was to make every shot UNO took difficult.
“Even the layups (UNO got) were well-contested,” Karius said. “We walled up.
“The shot selection was difficult for them. I thought we guarded in space well, especially in the first half. We set up in the gaps well and forced them into difficult shots.”
The Coyotes went on a 20-0 run to take a 25-6 lead with 4:29 remaining in the first half. USD held Omaha scoreless for 12:36 of game time in the half, but UNO settled in and cut the Coyotes’ advantage to 11 at halftime, 29-18.
Omaha used the press to make a push in the late second quarter and early third quarter, cutting the Coyote lead to 34-29 at the halfway point of the quarter. The Coyotes were able to adjust, as they went on a 7-0 run to reclaim a 12-point lead, 41-29.
“It took us a couple of possessions (to adjust), but that’s something that we’ve seen in the past,” Karius said. “We’re going to continue to see it. We handled that pressure well going down the stretch. It’s turning four of our players into more ball handlers and handling pressure. It’s good for us. We’ve got to continue to see that and continue to improve on that. We did a good job handling the press.”
The run started with a Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 3-pointer, as she sparked the Coyotes on the run and ended the game with 10 points, four steals and three blocks off the bench for the Yotes.
“We were trying to put the ball in her hands a little bit there late (in the shot) clock,” Karius said. “She’s got that comfort level when she’s within the offense or she’s in rhythm. I love the three that she took in transition and knocked it down. On defense in man or zone, she’s so active. She’s always moving her feet. Her hands were ready. For her to get three blocks, that shows that she’s in the right place at the right time. For her to come up with four steals, she’s such an active defender. She made a lot of smart plays.”
Avila-Ambrosi anchored the Coyote bench, which outscored Omaha 18-5.
“We were aggressive all game and we also had a good scout on them too,” Avila-Ambrosi said.
The Coyotes did a good job of controlling the tempo and having their defense lead to offense, as they got 11 fast breaks in the contest.
“We know how our defense can do good things for us offensively,” said Macy Guebert, who had nine points for the Coyotes. “We were focused on that end (of the floor).
Grace Larkins led the Coyotes with 14 points and nine rebounds. Back in the starting lineup, Walker Demers added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Kennedy Grant led Omaha with 21 points.
USD improved to 12-14 (8-7 Summit), while Omaha fell to 12-15 (7-9 Summit).
The Coyotes will honor seniors Guebert, Jeniah Ugofsky and Allison Peplowski before Saturday’s game against the Denver Pioneers. It is also the Coyotes’ Pink Match for breast cancer awareness as well as National Women and Girls in Sports Day. Tip off time is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the SCSC.
“Every win is extremely important,” Guebert said. “We’re just focused on the next game now. Not looking too far ahead but focused on the next one.”
