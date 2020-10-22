FREEMAN — Defending champion Canistota-Freeman scored twice in each of the first three quarters and coasted to a 48-14 rout of Chester Area in the opening round of the Class 9A football playoffs on Thursday in Freeman.
Tyce Ortman rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and completed three passes for 111 yards and two scores for Canistota-Freeman. Isiah Robertson rushed for 82 yards and a score, and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass. Blake Anderson also rushed for a score. Collin Helma had a 63-yard touchdown catch in the victory.
Stratton Eppard passed for 166 yards and two scores, and rushed for 69 yards for Chester Area. Jovi Wolf caught both touchdown passes.
Blake Anderson had a hand in seven tackles to lead a balanced Canistota-Freeman defensive effort. Robertson picked off a pass for the Pride.
Chase McDonald, Eppard and Wolf each had a hand in five stops for Chester.
Canistota-Freeman, 8-1, advances to the quarterfinals on Oct. 29. Pairings will be determined after first-round games are completed.
CHESTER AREA (6-2) 0 8 0 6 — 14
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (8-1) 16 16 16 0 — 48
9B: Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32
ALCESTER — Colman-Egan took control with a 20-point second quarter to outlast Alcester-Hudson 40-32 in the opening round of the Class 9B football playoffs on Thursday.
Ryan Voelker rushed for 290 yards and two scores for Colman-Egan. Dawson Tolley, Cole Hannasch, Ryker Hawkins and Logan Voelker each scored a touchdown in the victory.
Logan Serck passed for 175 yards and two scores, and rushed for 54 yards and a score for Alcester-Hudson. Jovey Christensen rushed for 161 yards and two scores. Alex Griffith and Wyatt Boisvert each caught touchdown passes for the Cubs.
Ryan Voelker had a hand in 11 stops to lead the Colman-Egan defense. Austin Gullickson and Xander Mallory each picked off a pass in the victory.
Kaden Kleinhans had a hand in 12 tackles and Serck made 11 stops for Colman-Egan. Alex Winquist and Boisvert each had an interception for the Cubs.
Colman-Egan advances to the quarterfinals on Oct. 29. Alcester-Hudson finishes with a 5-4 record.
COLMAN-EGAN (6-2) 6 20 8 6 — 40
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-4) 6 6 14 6 — 32
Regular Season
Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 6
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley finished the regular season with a 31-6 victory over Tri-Valley in the regular season finale for both squads.
Kobey June rushed for 169 yards and a score for Dakota Valley. Chayce Montagne rushed for 83 yards and a score, and passed for 44 yards and a score. Noah Preston also had a rushing touchdown. Noah Steele added a touchdown catch and Evan Foster made a 22-yard field goal in the victory.
Owen Besmer rushed for 49 yards and a score for Tri-Valley.
Zach Rosenkrans had a hand in 10 tackles, including a sack, for the Dakota Valley defense. Foster picked off two passes. Christian Merchant recovered a fumble. Montagne had two sacks in the victory.
Besmer had seven tackles, including two for loss, for Tri-Valley. Cheston Fowlds recorded an interception.
Dakota Valley, 6-3, will host Madison in the opening round of the Class 11A football playoffs on Oct. 29.
TRI-VALLEY (2-6) 0 0 6 0 — 6
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-3) 3 8 14 6 — 31
Lennox 25, Vermillion 20
VERMILLION — Lennox scored 19 second-quarter points and held on for a 25-20 victory over Vermillion in prep football action on Friday.
Charlie Ward was 25-for-32 passing for 265 yards and three scores for Vermillion. Connor Saunders caught 14 passes for 117 yards and a score. Jack Kratz had five catches for 84 yards and a score. John LaCognata rushed for 153 yards. Reece Proefrock added a touchdown catch in the effort.
Defensively, Kratz had 11 tackles, Nick Sorensen had nine tackles and Bryce Stockwell added eight tackles.
Both teams finished the regular season 2-6. With the victory, Lennox qualified for the Class 11A playoffs, and will travel to Tea Area on Oct. 29.
LENNOX (2-6) 6 19 0 0 — 25
VERMILLION (2-6) 7 7 6 0 — 20
