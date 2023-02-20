The Yankton at Washington boys’ basketball games and Washington at Yankton girls’ basketball games scheduled for today (Tuesday) will be played.
The 5:30 games and varsity games at both sites will begin earlier if possible. There will just a 10-minute warmup for sophomore games. Varsity games will have 15-minute warmups.
Here are other weather-related changes. To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
— The Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships will be pushed back one day. The two-day meet will begin on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
— Start times for the Region 4B Tournament have been moved up. Games will start at 4 and 5:30 p.m. in Hurley and Centerville.
Start times for all four first-round games in the Region 4A and 5A girls’ basketball Tournaments will now be 5 p.m. High seeds will host all games.
All of today’s games in the Region 5B Tournament will begin at 6 p.m.
— Start times for the Sub-District D2-5 boys’ basketball tournament in Santee, Nebraska, have been moved up one hour. The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game at 6:30 p.m.
— The quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, scheduled for Wednesday, will now be played on Tuesday. Start times will remain the same.
— The Northern Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26, will now be held Feb. 26-27 in Mankato, Minnesota.
— The South Dakota state high school bowling tournaments have been pushed back a week. The girls’ varsity and JV tournaments will be held March 2, with the boys’ varsity tournament on March 3. The tournaments will still be at Sport Bowl in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.