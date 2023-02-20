The Yankton at Washington boys’ basketball games and Washington at Yankton girls’ basketball games scheduled for today (Tuesday) will be played.

The 5:30 games and varsity games at both sites will begin earlier if possible. There will just a 10-minute warmup for sophomore games. Varsity games will have 15-minute warmups.

