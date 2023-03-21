Four from Parker and three from Beresford-Alcester-Hudson were named first-team all-Big East Conference for wrestling.
Earning first-team honors for Parker were Dylan Buseman (126 pounds, 5-0), Michael Even (138, 7-0), Charlie Patten (195, 5-0) and Levi Wieman (220, 7-0). Evan Dressen (113, 4-0), Landon Schurch (195, 6-0) and Aaron Larson (220, 4-0) earned first-team honors from B-AH.
Second-team honors included Parker’s Jack Even (145, 5-1), Andrew Even (152, 6-1) and Logan Bridges (182, 5-1).
First-team honorees were wrestlers who were unbeaten in Big East duals. Second-team honorees suffered one conference loss.
106: Landon Flogstad, McCook Central-Montrose (MCM) 5-0
113: Parker Randal, MCM, 4-0; Evan Dressen, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (BAH) 4-0
120: Trystan Traupel, MCM 8-0; Connor Giedd, Howard, 6-0
126: Dylan Buseman, Parker 5-0
132: Austin Hauge, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) 8-0; Tate Miller, Howard, 6-0
138: Michael Even, Parker, 7-0; Preston Bohl, Garretson, 5-0
152: Jackson Remmers, MCM, 8-0
170: Weston Remmers, MCM, 5-0; Karter Headrick, Flandreau, 4-0
182: Mason Pulse, MCM 5-0
195: Charlie Patten, Parker 5-0; Landon Schurch, BAH 6-0
220: Kade Grocott, MCM, 7-0; Levi Wieman, Parker 7-0; Aaron Larson, BAH, 4-0
285: Austin Hoiten, MCM 6-0
106: Daniel Dorsey, MCM 7-1
126: Owen Schmidt, MCM 7-1
145: Jack Even, Parker 5-1
152: Andrew Even, Parker 6-1
160: Carter Randall, MCM 7-1
182: Logan Bridges, Parker 5-1
220: Griffin Clubb, Howard 5-1
285: Jaden Richter, Garretson 7-1
