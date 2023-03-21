Four from Parker and three from Beresford-Alcester-Hudson were named first-team all-Big East Conference for wrestling.

Earning first-team honors for Parker were Dylan Buseman (126 pounds, 5-0), Michael Even (138, 7-0), Charlie Patten (195, 5-0) and Levi Wieman (220, 7-0). Evan Dressen (113, 4-0), Landon Schurch (195, 6-0) and Aaron Larson (220, 4-0) earned first-team honors from B-AH.

