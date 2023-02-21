WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 66-37 win over Walthill in D2-4 Subdistrict play in boys’ basketball on Tuesday.
Chase Schroeder picked up a double-double in the game for Wynot, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Dylan Heine followed with 15 points and nine rebounds.
