Five years ago, Andy Bernatow withdrew himself as a finalist for the athletic director position at Mount Marty University. This time, after spending nearly a year as interim athletic director, he took the opportunity.
Bernatow was officially announced as the next athletic director for Mount Marty on Friday. He replaces Chris Kassin, who left MMU in April of 2021.
Bernatow, who capped his 18-season, 444-win career as the MMU head baseball coach with a 35-16 season in 2022, felt the opportunity to both coach and serve as AD helped both him and MMU make the decision about his future.
“As interim I was given the opportunity to continue coaching,” he said. “I could see if I could do both, and it gave the institution the opportunity to see if I could be AD.”
Bernatow assumed the interim role last summer and immediately was challenged by filling several departures. Before the 2021-22 school year was in full swing, the athletic department made 18 new hires and five promotions to fill positions.
“A year ago we went through a lot of transitions,” said MMU President Marc Long. “Andy jumped right in and started putting the pieces together.”
It did not take long for MMU to decide that Bernatow would make a great choice for athletic director.
“He checked off every one of the boxes,” said MMU Provost Bill Miller. “He is a humble, selfless leader. Not only does he run the athletic department extremely well, he represents everything that the university is about extremely well.”
A longtime successful coach, Bernatow already is well-respected within the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), Long noted.
“Everyone knows Andy, knows what he stands for,” he said. “He is very open and honest. People enjoy working with him.”
Bernatow noted that he has been “constantly learning” this past year.
“Your mindset has to be student-athlete first,” he said. “You have to educate and support coaches. You have to be financially responsible, and you have to teach coaches to be as well.
“With education and support it’s amazing to see what these coaches can do.”
What MMU’s coaches have done is provided the Lancers with possibly the best spring semester of athletics in school history. The archery team earned a national title. The softball program set a record for victories and made its first-ever appearance in the NAIA Opening Round. Track and field set program records for best finish in the GPAC. Baseball also had one of its most successful seasons in school history.
“When you consider all those things, I don’t think it was a difficult decision,” Miller said.
While the MMU athletic program has gained momentum — both in competition and in facilities — in recent years, Bernatow is already looking for ways to keep things growing for MMU.
“We’ve put together a full plan for the athletic department,” he said. “I’ve reached out to other AD’s and other institutions to make sure we do it right.”
Among the current facilities projects for MMU is the completion of the football locker rooms at the Westside Park practice facility.
“We’re not in a position where we want to stop with just a locker room there,” Bernatow said. “On campus, there’s a few things we would like to see. There are also a few things we would like to see to help the softball and baseball programs.”
Teichroew Takes Baseball Helm
Josh Teichroew, who has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach after completing his playing career at MMU, will take over the Lancer baseball program. He will be joined by former Lancer assistant Beau Lofink and current Lancer assistant Derrik Nelson.
“Josh has earned it,” Bernatow said. “We’ve seen his progression from assistant coach to pitching coach and director of recruiting. I feel he’s ready.”
Teichroew’s association with Lancer baseball began as a kid attending MMU baseball camps. He joined the Lancer baseball program in the fall of 2011 and earned honorable mention all-GPAC in 2016 while making a then-school record 18 pitching appearances.
Teichroew joined the Lancer staff in 2017 and earned his master’s degree as a graduate assistant before taking a full-time position on the coaching staff.
“I’ve been extremely lucky and fortunate to be in a program with a rich history and tradition,” Teichroew said. “The bar is set very high. I’m excited and eager to continue.”
One of the things Teichroew takes into his first head coaching position is a love for the program he inherits, something he saw modelled in Bernatow.
“I love this place. I love Mount Marty,” he said. “A lot of us could agree that no one loves Mount Marty more than Bernatow. He’s shown the importance of being committed to a place, putting your investment into a program.
“It’s something I’ve found cool. It makes this even more special. Where Mount Marty is in my heart makes it that much more special.”
The Yankton grad has also spent his summers coaching, first with the Yankton Baseball Association then with various summer collegiate leagues: the Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League in 2018, the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League in 2020 and the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League in 2021. He helped lead both the Pioneers and Bacon to their respective league titles.
“I’ve been in places that have had success,” Teichroew said. “I’ve learned that this is what it takes, this is what I can carry with me forever.”
Lofink, who previously spent three seasons on the MMU coaching staff, returns to MMU after one season at Northeastern Junior College. Teichroew also had a hand in originally bringing Lofink to MMU.
“I was at Western Nebraska, and his family was hosting some of our team’s players. I had seen him at some of our games,” Teichroew said. “He had just finished his (playing) eligibility at Adams State, and I asked him what he was doing. He was thinking about going back to Adams State to help with the basketball program.
“I asked him if that’s what he wanted to do, or if he’d rather coach baseball. He said he’d rather coach baseball, and right away I contacted Bernatow.”
Teichroew wanted to bring Lofink back because he is “a different worker.
“His work ethic is not normal. He’s always going,” Teichroew said. “He has a great baseball mind.”
