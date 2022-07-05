GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
LADIES INDY 6-PACK TOURN.
RESULTS: 1, Max Hughes-Sharry Willard 64; 2, Colleen Chase-Pam Van Meeteren 69; 3, Kathy Olsen-Alicia Cornemann 70; 4, Judy Dooley-Marsha Bertsch 71; 5, Joan Lammers-Lisa Berry 71; t6, Jane Pugh-Carolyn Kissel 72; t6, Ladonna Kniffen-Donna Dietrich 72; t8, Sandy Brandt-Brennen Ewald 73; t8, Lori Ibarolle-Michelle Van Maanen 73; t8, Peggy Frank-Gail Kennedy 73; t11, Carla Ewald-Marla Neukirch 74; t11, Deb Gubbels-Lorraine Bour 74; 13, Jean Tramp-Anne Meyer 76; 14, Lois Haar-Lynn Hiltunen 78
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: YMC #2 def. The Sandlizards 21-21, 21-7, 1-21; YMC #1 def. The Lemonade Stand 21-17, 17-21, 24-22; Bumpin’ Uglies def. Volly Llamas 21-8, 21-17, 21-17; The Walnut def. Bump Mama 21-13, 21-16, 21-14; Chewblockas def. Upper Deck 19-5, 21-11, 21-8
STANDINGS: Astec Aces 5-0, The Walnut 5-1, YMC #1 4-1, Bumpin’ Uglies 4-1, Chewblockas 4-2, The Sandlizards 3-2, The Lemonade Stand 2-3, YMC #2 1-4, Bump Mama 1-5, Upper Deck 1-5, Volley Llamas 0-6
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Boston Shoes def. Vishay Tropics 21-13, 21-12, 21-4; Kicken Astec def. Vishay Tropics 21-12, 21-15, 21-10; School of Hard Blocks def. Spiking Our Drinks 21-15, 21-11, 21-10; Astec Attackers def. O’Malley’s Allstars 16-21, 22-20, 25-23; Czeckers def. Mission Unblockable 21-18, 21-2, 21-16; Parker Bruisers def. The Randoms 23-21, 21-16, 21-14; USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces def. Here for the Beer 21-16, 21-14, 18-21; Mojo’s Sandy Balls def. Sandy Beavers 21-15, 21-17, 20-22
STANDINGS: Astec Attackers 6-0, Kicken Astec 6-1, Here for the Beer 5-1, O’Malley’s Allstars 5-1, USA-Ultimate Sandy Aces 5-1, Czeckers 4-2, Parker Bruisers 4-3, Mission Unblockable 3-4, Boston Shoes 3-4, The Randoms 2-4, School of Hard Blocks 2-4, Mojo’s Sandy Balls 2-4, Vishay Tropics 0-7, Sandy Beavers 0-6, Spiking Our Drinks 0-5
BASEBALL
SOUTH CENTRAL LEAGUE
W L Per GB
Lesterville 8 1 .889 —
Yankton 7 3 .700 1 1/2
Tabor 5 4 .556 3
Freeman 6 6 .500 3 1/2
Crofton 4 7 .364 5
Wynot 4 7 .364 5
Menno 2 8 .200 6.5
Thursday, June 30
Menno 14, Lesterville 13
Tabor 7, Crofton 6, 11 innings
Sunday, July 3
Wynot 13, Crofton 5
Tabor 2, Freeman 1
Monday, July 4
Freeman 21, Menno 10
Thursday, July 7
Crofton at Yankton
Friday, July 8
Tabor at Lesterville
Sunday, July 10
Lesterville at Wynot
Menno at Tabor
Thursday, July 14
Menno at Lesterville
Yankton at Tabor
END REGULAR SEASON
