VERMILLION — South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that Kori Wedeking, a pitcher from Clarksville, Iowa, has signed a national letter of intent to compete for the Coyotes during the 2022-23 academic year.
Wedeking was a first-team NJCAA Division II All-American last spring after posting a 29-5 record in 33 starts and 36 appearances. She led Division II in starts, complete games (27) and innings pitched (202.1), and was fourth in strikeouts. Wedeking has a 1.73 ERA and walked just 34.
“We are extremely excited to add Kori to our program,” said Wagner. “She is an established, successful pitcher who has won many big games in her career. After meeting Kori, she is a perfect fit for our program. She is a highly-decorated player who will add a lot of experience and depth to our team. She is a fierce competitor who plays with passion. Her personality will blend well with our team both on and off the field.”
Wedeking was a four-time, first-team all-state player for Clarksville High School from 2017-20. In five seasons at the varsity level, she was 109-18 in the circle with 1,052 strikeouts and a 0.98 ERA in 738 innings. She also hit .346 with nine home runs, 163 RBIs and 141 runs scored. She led Clarksville to a state title in 2020, and was 1A state runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
Kirkwood was 54-12 during Wedeking’s freshman campaign. The Eagles went 2-2 at the national championship to finish with a seventh-place, national finish.
