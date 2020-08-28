SIOUX FALLS — Paced by three runners in the top-17, the Yankton girls’ cross country team opened its season with a runner-up finish at Friday’s O’Gorman Invite in Sioux Falls. The Yankton boys, meanwhile, finished fourth in the four-team event.
On the girls’ side, Brandon Valley captured the team crown with 18 points, followed by Yankton (47), Harrisburg (58) and Watertown (87).
The O’Gorman duo of Katie Castelli (14:52.07) and Alea Hardie (15:03.25) were first and second, respectively, while Yankton’s top finisher was Thea Chance in seventh place (16:33.04).
Also for the Gazelles, Shae Rumsey was 15th (17:27.99), Sydnee Serck was 17th (17:38.79), Sophie Petheram finished 28th (18:38.72) and Jillian Eidsness was 30th (19:24.06).
In the boys’ division, Brandon Valley cruised to first place with 26 points, followed by Harrisburg (51), Watertown (63) and Yankton (70).
Brandon Valley’s Britton Elkin was first across the line in a time of 13:09.91, followed by the Harrisburg tandem of Soren Weeg (13:40.37) and Parker Fitzgerald (13:52.65). Yankton’s Zach Fedde was fifth in 14:10.12, and the Bucks also had Nate Schoenfelder in 13th place (15:00.75), Tim Merchen in 17th (15:18.21), Tre Kleinschmit in 19th (15:32.42) and Oliver Dooley in 24th place (15:51.16).
O’Gorman swept the junior varsity titles, while the Yankton girls finished third and the Yankton boys took fourth. Yankton’s Dylan Payer was the boys’ runner-up (12:02.59), while Elizabeth Novak was the top finisher for the Gazelles in ninth place (15:13.52).
Yankton returns to action next Thursday with a triangular with Brookings and Brandon Valley in Brandon.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 18, Yankton 47, Harrisburg 58, Watertown 87
TOP 10: 1, Katie Castelli, O’Gorman 14:52.07; 2, Alea Hardie, O’Gorman 15:03.25; 3, Mia Wentzy, BV 15:21.83; 4, Libby Castelli, O’Gorman 15:41.24; 5, Sarah VanDeBerg, BV 16:23.27; 6, Ruth Pardy, O’Gorman 16:23.58; 7, Thea Chance, YHS 16:33.04; 8, Gracyn Gruber, BV 16:42.78; 9, Adison Scholten, BV 16:43.3; 10, Natalie Moose, BV 16:43.65
OTHER YHS: 15, Shae Rumsey 17:27.99; 17, Sydnee Serck 17:38.79; 28, Sophie Petheram 18:38.72; 30, Jillian Eidsness 19:24.06
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 26, Harrisburg 51, Watertown 63, Yankton 70
TOP 10: 1, Britton Elkin, BV 13:09.01; 2, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 13:40.37; 3, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 13:52.65; 4, Jeremiah Donahoe, BV 13:53.95; 5, Zach Fedde, YHS 14:10.12; 6, Ben VanDeBerg, BV 14:16.97; 7, Riley Peyton, BV 14:38.27; 8, Dakota Dutson, BV 14:39.46; 9, Garrett Antoine, Watertown 14:43.74; 10, Cole Borchardt, BV 14:47.12
OTHER YHS: 13, Nate Schoenfelder 15:00.75; 17, Tim Merchen 15:18.21; 19, Tre Kleinschmit 15:32.42; 24, Oliver Dooley 15:51.16
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: O’Gorman 20, Harrisburg 49, Yankton 66, Watertown 75
TOP 5: 1, Grace Waage, O’Gorman 13:53.34; 2, Genet Czarnecki, O’Gorman 14:17.42; 3, Brooke Gorman, Harrisburg 14:34.87; 4, Lillian Sprecher, BV 14:43.03; 5, Madison Pederson, BV 14:52.55
YHS: 9, Elizabeth Novak 15:13.52; 12, Lizzy Schwartz 15;33.49; 14, Elizabeth Elsen 16:15.62; 27, Ellison Williams 20:12.66; 30, Kierra Kosters 24:20.46
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: O’Gorman 28, Brandon Valley 51, Harrisburg 58, Yankton 89, Watertown 99
TOP 5: 1, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 11:39.32; 2, Dylan Payer, YHS 12:02.59; 3, Dominic Ripperda, O’Gorman 12:07.19; 4, Paul Kern, BV 12:07.23; 5, Camden Coughlin, BV 12:19.07
OTHER YHS: 23, Keenan Wagner 13:31.42; 30, Tristan Redman 13:48.59; 41, Chase Howe 14:43.17; 42, Elliot Dooley 14:47.64; 45, Sam Larrington 15:04.34; 57, Corrigan Johnke 16:13.39; 60, Caden Wieman 19:15.16
Beresford Inv.
BERESFORD — The Sioux Falls Lincoln girls and Sioux Falls Christian boys captured the team titles at Friday’s Beresford Cross Country Invite.
For the first time, runners at the meet were split into three divisions (Billy Mills, Prefontaine, Houlihan) and team scores and times were kept for each division. Results were then combined into overall team scores and overall individual times.
In the girls’ division, Lincoln was the overall champion with 10 points, followed in the top-five by Sioux Falls Christian (38), Beresford (72), Tea Area (107) and Garretson (138).
The Lincoln duo of Ali Bainbridge (15:18.54) and Leah Derenge (15:41.76) finished first and second, respectively, while the top area finishers were Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth in seventh place (16:37.11) and Beresford’s Laura Bogue in 10th place (16:58.37).
On the boys’ side, Sioux Falls Christian was first overall with 16 team points, followed in the top-five by Sioux Falls Lincoln (21), Vermillion (67), Baltic (117) and Beresford (133).
Lincoln’s Zeb Mendel was first across the line with a time of 13:04.82, followed by the Sioux Falls Christian trio of Isaac Davelaar (13:12.48), Patrick Vogel (13:29.61) and Isaac Engbers (13:34.96). Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney was the top area finisher with a 10th place clocking of 13:56.92.
GIRLS DIVISION
OVERALL TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 10, Sioux Falls Christian 38, Beresford 72, Tea Area 107, Garretson 138, Lennox 152, West Central 162, Canton 164, Elk Point-Jefferson 166, Centerville 166, Vermillion 177, Ethan-Parkston 183, Baltic 215, Parker 256, Dakota Valley 260, Freeman Academy-Marion 282, Dell Rapids 311, Bon Homme 324, Alcester-Hudson 382
OVERALL TOP 10: 1, Ali Bainbridge, SF Lincoln 15:18.54; 2, Leah Derenge, SF Lincoln 15:41.76; 3, Hallie Person, Burke 15:46.95; 4, Radiana Simeonova, SF Lincoln 16:03.31; 5, Addalai DeKam, SF Lincoln 16:11.24; 6, Leni Olson, SF Lincoln 16:28.67; 7, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 16:37.11; 8, Taryn Whisler, SF Christian 16:46.27; 9, Madison VanderHaar, SF Chrsitian 16:55.74; 10, Laura Bogue, Beresford 16:58.37
BILLY MILLS
TEAM SCORES: Beresford 16, Garretson 49, Canton 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Ethan-Parkston 70, Baltic 84, Parker 97
TOP 10: 1, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 16:37.11; 2, Laura Bogue, Beresford 16:58.37; 3, Anna Atwood, Beresford 17:31.39; 4, Makala Heesch, Garretson 17:43.93; 5, Ella Merriman, Beresford 17:50.89; 6, Harley Koth, Beresford 17:55.56; 7, Josie Leberman, Parker 17:55.71; 8, Ana Wilkison, Baltic 18:05.69; 9, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 18:17.41; 10, Heather Stark, Elk Point-Jefferson 18:17.77
PREFONTAINE
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Lincoln 10, Sioux Falls Christian 32, Tea Area 70, Lennox 86, West Central 91, Vermillion 96, Dakota Valley 138, Dell Rapids 159
TOP 10: 1, Ali Bainbridge, SF Lincoln 15:18.54; 2, Leah Derenge, SF Lincoln 15:41.76; 3, Radiana Simeonova, SF Lincoln 16:03.31; 4, Addalai DeKam, SF Lincoln 16:11.24; 5, Leni Olson, SF Lincoln 16:28.67; 6, Taryn Whisler, SF Christian 16:46.27; 7, Madison VanderHaar, SF Chrsitian 16:55.74; 8, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 16:58.5; 9, Grace Lenning, SF Christian 17:00.36; 10, Margaret Vogel, SF Christian 17:02.9
HOULIHAN
TEAM SCORES: Centerville 15, Freeman Academy-Marion 35, Bon Homme 38, Alcester-Hudson 55
TOP 10: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 15:46.95; 2, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:29.12; 3, Morgan Edelman, Menno 17:35.5; 4, Lillie Eide, Centerville 17:49.67; 5, Asthn Massey, Menno 17:52.75; 6, Sophie Eide, Centerville 18:53.83; 7, Tessa Eide, Centerville 17:14.02; 8, Taylor Hoxeng, Gayville-Volin 19:29.82; 9, Peyton McCune, Freeman 19:33.39; 10, Madison Promes, Gayville-Volin 19:38.5
BOYS DIVISION
OVERALL TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 16, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Vermillion 67, Baltic 117, Beresford 133, Dakota Valley 138, Tea Area 167, Ethan-Parkston 169, Lennox 174, Garretson 191, Freeman Academy-Marion 213, West Central 217, Dell Rapids 276, Menno 277, Elk Point-Jefferson 293, Burke 305, McCook Central-Montrose 306, Canton 322, Parker 322, Centerville 332, Bon Homme 369, Alcester-Hudson 417
OVERALL TOP 10: 1, Zeb Mendel, SF Lincoln 13:04.82; 2, Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian 13:12.48; 3, Patrick Vogel, SF Christian 13:29.61; 4, Isaac Engbers, SF Christian 13:34.96; 5, Grant Graber, SF Lincoln 13:37.63; 6, Jackson Sluiter, SF Lincoln 13:37.89; 7, Daniel Colby, SF Christian 13:45.54; 8, Derrek VanderLeest, SF Christian 13:49.33; 9, Ethan Yu, SF Lincoln 13:54.44; 10, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 13:56.92
BILLY MILLS
TEAM SCORES: Baltic 32, Beresford 34, Ethan-Parkston 50, Garretson 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 104, McCook Central-Montrose 107, Parker 107, Canton 113
TOP 10: 1, Preston Bohl, Garretson 13:58.5; 2, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 14:25.6; 3, Cameron Wells, Beresford 14:34.35; 4, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 14:34.56; 5, Bodie Murray, Baltic 14:39.22; 6, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 14:44.58; 7, John Gronewold, Baltic 14:48.1; 8, Noah Schroder, Canton 14:49.61; 9, Gavin Holt, Baltic 14:55.05; 10, Jordan Schock, McCook Central-Montrose 15:01.51
PREFONTAINE
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 16, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Vermillion 56, Dakota Valley 92, Tea Area 108, Lennox 112, West Central 132, Dell Rapids 132
TOP 10: 1, Zeb Mendel, SF Lincoln 13:04.82; 2, Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian 13:12.48; 3, Patrick Vogel, SF Christian 13:29.61; 4, Isaac Engbers, SF Christian 13:34.96; 5, Grant Graber, SF Lincoln 13:37.63; 6, Jackson Sluiter, SF Lincoln 13:37.89; 7, Daniel Colby, SF Christian 13:45.54; 8, Derrek VanderLeest, SF Christian 13:49.33; 9, Ethan Yu, SF Lincoln 13:54.44; 10, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 13:56.92
HOULIHAN
TEAM SCORES: Freeman Academy-Marion 26, Menno 36, Burke 49, Centerville 59, Bon Homme 68, Alcester-Hudson 89
TOP 10: 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 13:57.45; 2, Gus Balison, Centerville 15:35.91; 3, Kadelyn Ulmer, Menno 15:38.23; 4, Fin Adams, Burke 15:48.63; 5, Nick Nelson, Burke 16:16.76; 6, Thalen Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:18.49; 7, Julius Carr, Menno 16:23.95; 8, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:26.13; 9, Gage Skjonsberg, Viborg-Hurley 16:40.58; 10, Brock Kotalik, Bon Homme 16:51.8
