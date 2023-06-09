WATERTOWN — The Watertown Red Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton White Sox in youth baseball action on Friday.
Watertown claimed a 7-3 decision in the opener.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:40 am
For Yankton, Boston Frick and Ryan Turner each had two hits. Aiden Mulder added a hit.
Elijah Anderson took the loss, striking out three in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Watertown claimed the nightcap 14-1.
Brett Taggart doubled and singled for Yankton. Jack Brandt added a hit.
Taggart took the loss.
The White Sox host Sioux Falls East on Tuesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Sanford Red 13, Lakers 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Sprots Academy Red team claimed a 13-1 victory over the Yankton Lakers in the Sioux Falls youth baseball Tournament on Friday.
Madden McQuade doubled for Yankton. Isaac Olnes, Easton Schelhaas, Ben Bohlmann and Nathan Weber each had a hit.
Schelhaas took the loss.
The tournament continues today (Saturday).
Platte-Geddes 18, Spearfish 4
SPEARFISH — Platte-Geddes rolled to an 18-4 victory over Spearfish in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Tommy Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Platte-Geddes. Ryker Nachtigal and Chris Baas each doubled and singled. Manny Van Zee and Isaac Leader also had two hits each. Kenyon Kuiper doubled, and Jameson Leader, Bohde Kuiper, Hayes DeVries and Bentley Veurink each had a hit in the victory.
Nelson picked up the victory. Dalton Ebel struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
