VERMILLION — South Dakota director of track and field & cross country Lucky Huber has announced the additions of Nolan Fife, Kyle Long and Ethan Bray to round out his track and field coaching staff. Fife will serve as the distance coach, Long will specialize on the throws and Bray will serve as the director of operations.

“These are three young coaches that we believe will do a great job building on the tradition of South Dakota’s track and field program,” said Huber.

