TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales and Head Football Coach Curt Mallory announced Monday that the Sycamores will opt out of the 2021 spring football season.
The decision was made following consultation with doctors and health officials, in addition to training and strength and conditioning personnel.
The Sycamores had the full backing of Indiana State University to play, but with both a spring and fall championship season, the Sycamores would play a minimum of 19 games in just under nine months, bypassing the necessary time for development and recovery.
ISU was scheduled to host South Dakota on March 13 and travel to South Dakota State on march 27.
Indiana State will use its spring to prepare for its return to action this fall, with the first game scheduled for early September.
