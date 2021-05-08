VERMILLION — South Dakota freshman pole vaulter Eerik Haamer moved to fifth in the NCAA standings and freshman sprinter Sara Reifenrath broke a Lillibridge Track Complex facility record to highlight the 11 Coyote victories on Friday at the South Dakota-Tune-Up.
Haamer vaulted a personal best of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) to capture the pole vault competition. The height ties him for second in USD program history and fifth in the NCAA this spring. It matches the same mark set earlier this season by teammate Ethan Bray. The Coyotes swept the top-three in the field, with freshman Tre Young taking second in 16-7 ¼ (5.06m) and sophomore Sean McClellan taking third place in 16-1 ¼ (4.91m).
Reifenrath (Hartington, Nebraska) clocked a wind-legal 23.51 seconds to break a five-year-old facility record for 200 meters. Her time leads the Summit this spring and ranks 38th in the NCAA West region. It’s also the second-fastest time program history, just shy of Michelle Christie’s school record of 23.46 seconds from 1994.
The freshman also ran on a pair of winning relays Friday. She anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a win in 46.88 seconds with freshman Erin Kinney, freshman Jacy Pulse and redshirt-freshman Hannah Young joining her on the relay. The women’s 4x400-meter relay, which consisted of redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum, Reifenrath, Pulse and redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, took first in 3:48.25.
Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz clocked a new personal best in the 100 meters, crossing the finish line in 10.45 seconds. He sits third in the Summit League with the mark entering next week’s championships. That time also ranks fourth in USD program history.
Friday marked redshirt-freshman Helen Gould’s second-ever steeplechase competition. She came out on top, winning in 10:57.19 to become just the fifth Coyote in program history to break the 11-minute mark. Her time also ranks second in the Summit this season to teammate Jonna Bart. Coyote triathlete Ella Kubas finished runner-up in 11:18.69 for the 10th-fastest time in program history. Redshirt-junior Morgan Lawler finished third in 11:19.79.
Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan cruised to a victory in the 110-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.31 seconds.
South Dakota swept the top-three spots of the men’s high jump. Senior Zack Anderson (Parker) cleared 7-1 (2.16m) for the win. Redshirt-junior Travis Larson and redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman both cleared 6-7 (2.01m) for second and third place, respectively.
Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring made it a sweep by winning the women’s high jump in 5-8 ½ (1.74m).
Freshman Jacob Jenkins won the triple jump with a leap of 47-0 ¾ (14.34m). Redshirt-sophomore Sage Hagen, who’s competing unattached this spring, finished runner-up in 46-11 ¾ (14.32m). Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky was fifth in 46-0 ½.
The sun set before the conclusion of the women’s pole vault competition, which left a six-way tie for first place. Among the vaulters remaining were three Coyotes – senior Helen Falda, redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata, freshman Jaidyn Garrett – who had all cleared the last bar of 12-11 ½.
In addition to anchoring the winning 4x400-meter relay, Gerberding had a pair of runner-up finishes. She jumped a personal best 19-8 ¼ (6.00m) for second in the long jump. The mark ranks sixth in USD program history. She also took second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.26. Pulse finished behind her in 1:03.76 for fourth place.
Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan notched a pair of runner-up finishes in the meet as well. He took second in the hammer throw with a personal best toss of 208-5 ¼ (63.53). The mark is just mere inches away from USD’s school record. He added a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 174-5 (53.17m). Redshirt-junior Matt Slagus took third in the discus (168-4, 51.30m) and fourth in the hammer (197-0 ¾, 60.06m).
With a slight tailwind, redshirt-freshman Kylie Larson took advantage to clock 14.12 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. The time ranks ninth in program history.
Redshirt-senior Kamberlyn Lamer notched a runner-up performance in the javelin. She sent it 135-8 (41.35m) to improve her 10th-best mark in USD’s record books. She also placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds).
Freshman Virgil Steward crossed the finish line in 21.48 seconds for runner-up in the 200 meters.
Jochum also ran in the open 400 meters on Friday. Her time of 57.82 seconds placed third.
Redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner placed third in the shot put with a throw of 47-1 (14.35m). Redshirt-junior Callie Henrich took fourth in 46-7 ¼ (14.20m). Starner added a fourth-place finish in the javelin throw (130-7, 39.80m).
Redshirt-senior Armand Khan took third in the javelin with a throw of 190-4 (58.02m)
The Coyotes added several more top-five finishes among the distance races throughout the day. Redshirt-sophomore Jacob Waymire took third in the men’s 5,000 meters (16:05.37), Bart took fourth in the women’s 1,500 meters (4:41.28), redshirt-freshman Alec Atwood (Beresford) was fourth in the men’s 1,500 meters (3:55.98), redshirt-freshman Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) finished fourth in the women’s 800 meters (2:13.45), freshman Adam Murphy was fourth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeple (9:40.11), redshirt-sophomore Kallo Arno was fifth in that steeple race (9:44.72), and redshirt-freshman Lily Provenzano took fifth in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:44.99).
Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp placed fourth in the hammer throw, sending it 197-10 (60.30m). Redshirt-junior Jackson Coker was also fourth, sending the shot put 56-3 ¾ (17.16m).
Redshirt-junior Zach Renken took fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.31 seconds.
Friday’s meet served as the final regular season tune-up. South Dakota hosts the 2021 Summit League Championships next Thursday-Saturday at the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field in Vermillion.
A number of regional athletes also competed in the meet:
— Former Freeman Academy standout Thaniel Schroeder, competing for Dordt, won the men’s 10,000-meter run in 32:53.33.
—A pair of Yankton grads, both competing for South Dakota State, earned top-five finishes in the long jump. Emma Stewart placed third with a mark of 19-2 1/2, while Jaiden Boomsma (19-0) finished fifth.
—Former Wayne State and Hartington standout Michaela Dendinger placed second in the women’s hammer throw, recording a toss of 218-5 (66.57 meters).
— Former Parkston standout Tulsa Janish helped Briar Cliff to a third place finish in the 400 relay (42.21).
— Former Viborg-Hurley standout Jacia Christiansen, competing for Dakota Valley, finished sixth in the women’s 5,000-meter run (18:45.44).
— Former Crofton standout Cody Crosley, competing for Wayne State, was eighth in the men’s long jump (21-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.