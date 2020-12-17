LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced its Academic All-State Awards for the fall 2020 season.
The award is based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
Here is the list of honorees from area schools:
BLOOMFIELD: Ella McFarland, girls’ cross country and play production; Madie Ziegler, girls’ cross country; Ian Kuchar, football; Tyson Sauser, football; Alexandra Eisenhauer, play production and volleyball; Andrew Hochstein, unified bowling; Andrew Hunhoff, unified bowling; Lauren Pinkelman, volleyball
CREIGHTON: Braxton Brockhaus, boys’ cross country; Anthony Morrill, boys’ cross country and play production; Jessica Stevens, girls’ cross country; Matthew Johnson, football; Noah Novacek, football; Jace Hoferer, play production; Bryna Fanta, volleyball; Maycee Zimmerer, volleyball
CROFTON: Connor Arens, boys’ cross country; Austin Guenther, boys’ cross country and play production; Kiera Altwine, girls’ cross country; Kelsey Schieffer, girls’ cross country and play production; Mayson Ostermeyer, football; Zachary Weber, football; Piper Dather, girls’ golf; Paris Walter, girls’ golf; Cassie Altwine, volleyball; Allie Dahl, volleyball
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC: Parker Albers, boys’ cross country; Sara Burbach, girls’ cross country and play production; Myles Thoene, football; Connor Vlach, football; Bailey Wuebben, girls’ golf; Elly Becker, play production; Megan Heimes, volleyball; Brynn Wortmann, volleyball
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: Jessica Opfer, girls’ cross country; Lane Heimes, football; Seth Pinkelman, football; Kayden Jueden, play production and volleyball; Keanna Korth, play production and volleyball
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE: Matthew Nelson, boys’ cross country; Dillon Olson, boys’ cross country; Deagan Puppe, football; Delaney Hall, girls’ golf; Sarah Karnes, girls’ golf; Erica Wolfgram, volleyball
NIOBRARA: Emily Parks, play production and volleyball; Harley Stark, play production
PONCA: Tommy Chase, boys’ cross country; Austen Janssen, boys’ cross country; Hunter Bennett, football; Aidan Cook, football; Abbie Hrouda, play production and volleyball; Hannah Wahls, play production and unified bowling; Julien Buckles, softball; Grace Rooney, softball; Alyssa Swick, unified bowling; Josie Reid, volleyball
RANDOLPH: Tyson Junck, football and play production; Natalie Munter, play production; Emmalee Harder, volleyball; Abigail Schmit, volleyball
VERDIGRE: Michaela Ravenkamp, girls’ cross country; Andrea Sucha, girls’ cross country; Max Hollmann, football; Coltin Vargas, football; Chaney Konopasek, volleyball
WAUSA: Cory Schumacher, boys’ cross country; Addison Smith, boys’ cross country; Jarrett Andersen, football; Brandon Kristensen, football; Jaide Kaiser, volleyball; Morgan Kleinschmit, volleyball
WYNOT: Garrett Lange, football; Peyton Wieseler, football and play production; Trystan Heimes, play production; Edyn Sudbeck, volleyball; Emersyn Sudbeck, volleyball
