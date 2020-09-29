PIERRE — Pierre downed Yankton 5-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday in Pierre.
Ryann Barry and Avery Davis each scored twice for Pierre. Gracelyn Taylor had the other Governors goal.
Rachel Hebda made 14 saves for the Gazelles in the effort.
Yankton finishes the regular season at home against Huron on Thursday. Start time is 4 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Pierre won the JV match 4-0.
