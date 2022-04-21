LENNOX -- Three area teams had strong performances in the Rich Luther Invite hosted by Lennox Thursday evening.
The Vermillion 3,200-relay team (Lydia Anderson, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta) got things on the track started with a first-place finish in a time of 10:21.18. Anderson added a third-place finish in the 1,600 in 5:45.88. The 400-relay team (Jaymes Drake, Kelcy Orr, Josie Askew, Grace Chaussee) placed fourth.
Drake, Chaussee, Cleveland and Barta placed second in the 1,600-sprint medley as well for the Tanagers. Radigan tallied a third-place finish in the 3,200-metersnad the 1,600-meter squad placed third. In the field events, Chandler Cleveland won the discus in 103-7.5.
Silja Gunderson won the girls 100 hurdles in 16.03 and the 300 hurdles in 49.24 for Dakota Valley. Sophie Tuttle added a top five finish in the 300 hurdles. The 800-relay team of Emma Wiese, Logan Miller, Tuttle and Gunderson placed third. Miller grabbed a top five finish in the 400-meters, placing fifth in a time of 1:05.28. Sophia Redler took home second in the 3,200.
Rylee Rosenquist won the shot put for the Panthers, throwing 37-3.5. Rosenquist added a third-place finish in the discus. Emersen Mead and Jorja VanDenHul tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-10. Cameryn Sommervold added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump at 30-7.5.
Tavyn Valder, Isabel Delay, Rachel Zanter and Savannah Beeson combined for a first-place finish in the 400-relay (51.17) for Beresford. Beeson won the 200-meters in 28.31 and took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 13.58.
In the field, Beresford picked up a win in the high jump, with Jade Rhody clearing 5-1. Maddie Erickson added a fifth-place finish in the shot put.
For the Vermillion boys, the 3,200-relay team ‘A’ (Jack Freeburg, Henry Anderson, Jacob Chasing Hawk and Hari Kadarkaraisamy) placed second and the ‘B’ relay (Johnny Fleming, Brady Seiner, Hunter Morse, Landon Cerny) placed fourth.
The 1,600-relay team (Dahlhoff, Kaleb Preister, Fleming, Kadarkaraisamy) placed third. Freeburg placed second in the 800-meters (2:08.56) and Joel Dahlhoff grabbed third in the 1,600.
Malachi James grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 400-meters for Beresford. Aidan Hamm placed fifth in the 300 hurdles at 45.57. The 1,600-sprint medley team of Gavel Valder, Max Orr, Gage Lyle and Brenton Westberry placed third.
Dakota Valley’s 400-relay team of Charlie Margeas, Braeden Howey, Jackson Boonstra and Trae Piel took second place. Margeas added a 21-2 in the long jump to claim the boys’ title. James Kilcullen tallied a fifth-place finish in the 800. Also in the field, Ashton Tjaden placed third in the discus. Trae Piel added a third-place finish in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.