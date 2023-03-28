SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Merga Gemeda, junior Erin Kinney and sophomore Marleen Mülla were named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended March 26.

Gemeda shaved 20 seconds off his own school record in the 10,000 meters on Friday night at the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State. He won his section of the 10,000 and finished 16th overall in the field. Gemeda leads the Summit League and ranks 19th nationally with the time. A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Gemeda picks up his second career weekly honor on the track, previously receiving the recognition last spring when he initially set the 10,000-meter school record. Gemeda’s also a 10-time weekly honoree for cross country, the second-most by a cross country athlete in Summit League history.

