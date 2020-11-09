SIOUX FALLS — Dickinson State outscored Mount Marty 33-13 in the third quarter to pull away to an 80-65 victory over the Lancers in the NAIA Classic on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Ashlie Watts scored 22 points, going 6-for-10 from three-point range, to lead Dickinson State (1-2). Mackenzi Reed scored 10 points and Juliana Ribeiro grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Karlee McKinney and Peyton Stolle each had 14 points. Callie Otkin added 11 points. Eve Millar finished with seven rebounds and four assists for the Lancers
Mount Marty, 2-1, begins Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, traveling to Doane.
MOUNT MARTY (2-1)
Karlee McKinney 4-14 4-10 14, Peyton Stolle 4-7 6-9 14, Callie Otkin 3-6 2-2 11, Kayla Jacobson 2-10 2-2 8, Eve Millar 0-4 3-4 3, Kiara Berndt 2-2 0-0 5, Lexi Hochstein 2-5 0-0 4, Alexsis Kemp 1-3 0-1 2, Aubrey Twedt 0-3 2-2 2, Carlie Wetzel 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey Kortan 0-3 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Arens 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Castaneda 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-60 19-30 65.
DICKINSON STATE (1-2)
Ashlie Watts 7-15 2-2 22, Abby Johnson 3-5 1-3 9, Lilly Kelley 3-9 0-0 7, Loryn Schoelerman 2-5 3-3 7, Dakota Dosch 3-6 1-2 7, Mackenzi Reed 3-7 4-4 10, Juliana Ribeiro 1-3 7-8 9, Shali Sheridan 1-4 2-2 4, Lindsey Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, Luisa Popp 1-2 0-0 2, Melissa Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Sunshine Vicente 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-60 20-24 80.
MOUNT MARTY 21 9 13 22 — 65
DICKINSON STATE 14 12 33 21 — 80
Three-Pointers: DSU 10-31 (Watts 6-10, Johnson 2-4, Kelley 1-5, Peterson 1-2, Schoelerman 0-1, Dosch 0-3, Reed 0-3, Ribeiro 0-1, Sheridan 0-2), MMU 8-28 (Otkin 3-5, McKinney 2-7, Jacobson 2-5, Berndt 1-1, Stolle 0-2, Millar 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Wetzel 0-2, Kortan 0-3). Rebounds: MMU 43 (Millar 7), DSU 41 (Ribeiro 8). Blocked Shots: DSU 4 (Ribeiro 2), MMU 0. Steals: DSU 11 (Sheridan 3), MMU 5 (Jacobson 2). Assists: DSU 16 (Kelley 4, Ribeiro 4), MMU 9 (Millar 4). Personal Fouls: DSU 23, MMU 22. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 16, DSU 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.