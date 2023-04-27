DES MOINES, Iowa— Fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda crushed his own South Dakota program record in the 5,000 meters at the 113th Drake Relays distance carnival on Thursday night inside Drake Stadium.

Gemeda clocked a career best time of 14:00.86 to finish eighth in the competitive Drake Relays field. The time is 11 seconds faster than the school record time he set two weeks ago at the Bryan Clay Invitational in California. He also owns USD’s school record in the 10,000 meters.

