GAYVILLE — Burke swept Gayville-Volin 25-18, 28-26 Saturday in the championship game of the Great Plains Conference Tournament held in Gayville.
Adisyn Indahl added 11 kills and 15 digs for Burke in the win. Elle Johnson tallied 18 digs and Kailee Frank 13 to go with six kills.
Molly Larson tallied 12 kills and 10 digs for Gayville-Volin (16-5). Keeley Larson added 19 assists.
Gayville-Volin hosts Irene-Wakonda Oct.5. Burke takes on Avon Tuesday.
Great Plains Conference Tournament
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 2, Scotland 0
GAYVILLE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour tallied a 25-19, 25-15 win over Scotland at the Great Plains Conference Tournament in Gayville Saturday.
Gracey Schatz, Faith Goehring and Emma Faller tallied four kills each for TDA. Hannah Stremick added 14 assists.
Delanie Van Driel tallied six kills for Scotland. Rylee Conrad added 14 assists.
Burke 2, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
GAYVILLE — Burke swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-14, 25-12 Saturday at the Great Plains Conference Tournament in Gayville.
Gracey Schatz tallied five digs to go along with her two kills for TDA. Maddy Jones and Emma Faller added two kills each and Hannah Stremick tallied six assists. Faller and Emma Fink pitched in four digs apiece.
No stats reported for Burke.
TDA hosts Wagner Monday in Armour.
Clarkson-Leigh Tournament
Cross County 2, Wynot 1
CLARKSON, Neb. — Cross County picked up a 25-19, 15-25, 25-17 victory over Wynot Saturday at the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament in Clarkson, Nebraska.
Karley Heimes tallied 10 kills and eight digs for Wynot (10-6). Kendra Pinkelman added five kills and Chloe Heimes 14 assists. Kinslee Heimes tallied 11 digs.
No stats were reported for Cross County (15-6).
Aquinas Catholic 2, Wynot 0
CLARKSON, Neb. — Aquinas picked up a 25-18, 25-23 win over Wynot Saturday at the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament in Clarkson, Nebraska.
Kendra Pinkelman tallied six kills to lead Wynot. Chloe Heimes added eight assists and seven digs.
No stats were reported for Aquinas (8-11).
Pender 2, Wynot 1
CLARKSON, Neb. — Pedner rallied for a 12-25, 25-18, 25-23 win over Wynot Saturday at the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament in Clarkson, Nebraska.
Karley Heimes tallied 14 kills, seven digs and five blocks for Wynot. Chloe Heimes added 15 assists and Kendra Pinkelman 15 digs.
No stats were reported for Pender (10-11).
Wynot is in action Thursday at Ponca in a triangular against Ponca and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Other Games
Wagner 3, Tri-Valley 1
COLTON —Wagner picked up a 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 win over Tri-Valley Saturday in Colton.
Shalayne Nagel tallied 11 kills for Wagner (15-4). Kya Kjeldgaard added nine kills and Avari Bruguier 15 digs. Emma Yost pitched in 13 digs and Macy Koupal 29 assists.
Erica Bricknase tallied 11 kills for Tri-Valley (0-12). Jenna Hanson picked up 15 digs and Hannah West 14.
Wagner is at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Monday.
Randolph 2, Winside 0
WINSIDE, Neb. — Randolph picked up a 25-21, 25-17 victory over Winside in a triangular at Winside Saturday.
Bailey Beal tallied six kills for Randolph (9-11). Erin Engel tallied 11 assists. Ella Scott picked up eight digs and Grace Nordhues seven digs.
No stats reported for Winside.
Bloomfield 2, Randolph 1
WINSIDE, Neb. — Bloomfield rallied for a 25-17, 19-25, 25-16 win over Randolph in a triangular at Winside, Nebraska Saturday.
Ella Scott tallied 12 kills and Bailey Beal 11 for Randolph (9-11). Erin Engel tallied 27 assists. Scott and Grace Nordhues tallied 10 digs apiece.
No stats reported for Bloomfield.
Randolph is at Hartington-Newcastle Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to face Boyd County and Santee in a triangular at Boyd County Tuesday.
Sioux Valley 3, Beresford 0
VOLGA — Sioux Valley picked up a 3-0 sweep of Beresford Saturday in Volga.
Reagan Johnson tallied nine kills to lead Sioux Valley (10-10). Julia Steffensen added 20 digs and Kasey Pistulka 15. Ashley Bjerke and Talya Vincent added 10 assists each.
Kara Niles led Beresford (2-14) with seven kills and five digs. Rachel Santer added 14 digs and Lariss Tiedeman 10 assists and seven digs. Savanna Beeson picked up six kills.
Beresford hosts Flandreau Tuesday night.
Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY — Santee placed third at the Lakota Nation Invitational over the weekend in Rapid City. Santee’s Octavia Blue Bird made the all-tournament team for her performance.
Santee (14-8) picked up victories in six of the nine matches the team played in the tournament. Santee swept Marty (25-10, 25-14), Little Wound (25-21, 25-16), Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (25-20, 25-21) and Red Cloud (25-14, 25-18).
Santee’s other two victories came over Wyoming Indian School (17-25, 25-13, 25-18) and Crow Creek (25-17, 21-25, 25-22).
Santee’s three losses were to White River, Pine Ridge and Custer. Santee is back in action at a triangular hosted by Boyd County Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.