Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene and Tate Thoene were named to the All-Mid-States Conference boys’ basketball team, announced Monday.
Myles Thoene is a junior. Tate Thoene was the lone sophomore on the list. The pair were joined by teammates Brady Steffen and Charlie Schroeder, who earned honorable mention recognition.
Also named to the honorable mention list were Crofton seniors Payton Bartels and Andy Knapp.
ALL-CONF. TEAM: Tyrus Eischeid, Wayne; Shea Sweetland, Wayne; Myles Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic (HCC); Gavin Larson, Pierce; Slate Kraft, Battle Creek; Dawson Watts, Pierce; Ryan Kramer, Boone Central-Newman Grove; Luke Stuveve, Battle Creek; Tate Thoene, HCC; Payton Frederick, Battle Creek
HONORABLE MENTION: Dylan Mettler, Battle Creek; Payton Bartels, Crofton; Andy Knapp, Crofton; Ben Ulrich, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (GACC); Adam Reeson, GACC; Brady Steffen, HCC; Charlie Schroeder, HCC; Preston Burbach, Norfolk Catholic; Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic; Kolby Dean, O’Neill; Landon Classen, O’Neill; Dalton Freeman, Pierce; Tanner Walling, Wayne; Cody Rogers, Wayne
