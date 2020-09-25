TYNDALL — Bon Homme quarterback Riley Rothschadl had a hand in four touchdown — in four different ways — as the Cavaliers blanked Kimball-White Lake 33-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Rothschadl had a 1-yard scoring run, passed a 12-yard touchdown to Kaleb Kubal, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jac Conrad and returned an interception 73 yards for a score.
Rothschadl finished 16-for-25 passing for 198 yards.
The Cavaliers’ other touchdown also came on defense, as Isaac Crownover recovered a fumble for a score.
Brady Westendorf rushed for 24 yards for KWL.
Bon Homme, 2-3, travels to Gregory next. KWL, 0-5, hosts Wolsey-Wessington next.
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
BON HOMME (2-3) 0 7 6 20 — 33
Scotland 24, Menno-Marion 18
SCOTLAND – The Scotland Highlanders won a tough 24-18 victory over the Menno/Marion Razorbacks on Friday night in prep football action.
With the Razorbacks leading 12-0 at the end of the second quarter, Scotland’s Logan Sayler returned the second half opening kick 72 yards for the touchdown and sparked the Highlanders’ offense. Scotland would then get a four-yard rushing touchdown from Turner Nicholson with just 34 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
In the Highlanders’ victory, Nicholson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Jordan Gall would also have 61 receiving yards with eight and a half tackles on the night.
For the Razorbacks, Treyton Sayler rushed for two touchdowns and 69 yards, while Austin Pillsbury threw for 132 yards and a touchdown. Menno/Marion will now play Platte-Geddes in Marion next Friday.
Scotland, meanwhile, will not play again until Oct.9 when they travel to Alcester-Hudson.
MENNO-MARION (1-4) 6 6 6 0 – 18
SCOTLAND (3-3) 0 0 16 8 – 24
Viborg-Hurley 50, Parker 0
PARKER – The Viborg-Hurley Cougars kept their undefeated season intact with a 50-0 victory over the Parker Pheasants on Friday night in prep football action.
Black Schroedemeier passed for an incredible 297 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Cougars in the victory. His top receiver, Angel Johnson, had five receptions for 129 yards and three thouchdowns, while teammate Hayden Gilbert finished with two touchdowns and 84 yards on four receptions.
Also in the victory, Eli Boomgarden would also have a 45-yard touchdown reception for Viborg-Hurley and Carter Gust would catch two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Pheasants, meanwhile, were unable to gain any traction offesnviely, finishing with -12 yards of total offense. Geoff Dunkelberger would led Parker’s defense with three tackles.
The Cougars will now travel to Elkton next Friday to play Elkton-Lake Benton. Parker, meanwhile, will travel to White next Friday and face Deubrook Area.
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-0) 8 30 6 6 – 50
PARKER (1-4) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6
CROFTON, Neb. – Jinny Allen led the Crofton Warriors to a 49-6 victory over the Tekamah-Herman Tigers on Friday night in prep football action.
Allen rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, including three straight touchdowns to for the Warriors to start the contest. Zach Weber and Austin Tramp also had rushing touchdowns for the Warriors, who ended the game with 412 yards of total offense. Defensively for Crofton, Mayson Ostermeyer would have an interception.
For Tekamah-Herman, Brock Rogers would throw for 95 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Jed Hoover caught a 85-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers in the fourth quarter for the Tigers’ lone score. Defensively, Cole Bottger had 10 tackles in the loss.
The Tigers will face Oakland-Craig on Friday while Crofton will play Cedar Catholic in Hartington, also on Friday.
TEKAMAH-HERMAN (1-4) 0 0 0 0 – 6
CROFTON (2-2) 6 22 14 7 – 49
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38
ALCESTER – In a game that featured 820 yards of total offense, the Alcester-Hudson Cubs won a 64-38 shootout victory over Colman-Egan Hawks on Friday night in prep football action.
Logan Serck led the Cubs with 156 yards and four touchdowns on just 16-19 passing, while also running for 165 yards and a touchdown. Serck would be involved in one more touchdown on the night, as he had an interception for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Also for the Cubs, Jovey Christensen ran for two tocuhdowns and 165 yards while also catching seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Defensively for Alcester-Hudson, Caden Winquist had six tackles in the victory.
For the Hawks, Ryan Voeker rushed for 133 yards on 11 carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Teammate Cole Hannasch ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning a kick for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Hannasch led the Hawks with nine and a half tackles while Logan Voekler end the night with six and a half tackles.
Colman-Egan will now play Estelline/Hendricks next Friday in Colman. Alcester-Hudson, meanwhile, will take on Scotland on Oct. 9.
COLMAN-EGAN (2-2) 8 16 0 14 – 38
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-1) 8 30 20 6 – 64
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0
SPENCER, Neb. – The Bloomfield Bees dominated with a 42-0 shutout victory over the Boyd County Spartans on Friday night in prep football action.
Cody Bruegman rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Wiley Ziegler had a 53 yard touchdown in the third quarter to seal the victory for the Bees. Logan Doerr rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on the night.
The Bees will now look forward to next Friday, when they will face Niobrara/Verdigre. Boyd County’s next game will also be against Niobrara/Verdigre, on Oct. 9.
BLOOMFIELD (3-2) 18 0 18 6 – 42
BOYD COUNTY (0-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 38 first-half points on the way to a 60-16 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in prep football action on Friday.
It was Hartington-Newcastle’s first game since a season-opening victory over Randolph on Aug. 28.
Riley Sudbeck passed for 180 yards and a score for Hartington-Newcastle. Jake Peitz had three catches for 79 yards and a score. Turner Dendinger caught two passes for 88 yards. Kobe Heitman rushed for a touchdown in the effort.
Shay Dickes had a hand in 17 tackles for the Hartington-Newcastle defense. Lane Heimes picked off a pass and John Lauer recorded a sack for the Wildcats.
LCC, 4-1, hosts Plainview next, on Oct. 2. Hartington-Newcastle travels to Lutheran High Northeast on Oct. 1.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (4-1) 14 24 14 8 — 60
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-1) 0 8 8 0 — 16
Osmond 58, Randolph 20
OSMOND, Neb. – The Osmond Tigers rolled to a 58-20 victory over the Randolph Cardinals on Friday night in prep football action.
The Tigers finished with 435 yards of total offense, led by Patrick Vinson with 216 yards and three passing touchdowns. Vinson also finished with 64 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the night, with his top receiver, Ryan Schmit catching four passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
For Randolph, Justin Haselhorst had 30 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Mosel had a receiving touchdown in the loss.
The Cardinals will look to get back on track when they face Winside on Friday. Osmond, meanwhile, will travel to Wausa next Friday.
RANDOLPH (1-4) 8 6 0 6 – 20
OSMOND (3-1) 8 30 0 20 – 58
Burke 46, TDAACDC 6
BURKE — Taron Serr rushed for four touchdowns to lead Burke past the Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunderhawks 46-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Serr finished with 69 yards and Tucker Even had 66 yards for Burke. Jay Wright rushed for 62 yards and a score, and Brogan Glover had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Cade Faulkner passed for 176 yards and a score for TDAACDC. Logan Van Pelt had a touchdown catch, and Rizon Clark had four catches for 50 yards for the Thunderhawks.
Glover posted nine tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble for Burke. Serr had eight tackles. Bryce Frank picked off a pass in the victory.
Faulkner had 10 tackles for the TDAACDC defense.
Burke, 3-2, hosts Corsica-Stickney next. TDAACDC hosts Northwestern next.
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27
WILCOX, Neb. – The Santee Warriors lost 48-27 in their season opener against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons in prep football action on Friday.
Triston Nicks would throw for 45 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an addition 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons’ victory. Gavin Sheen would also have a pair of touchdowns and Grayson Sheen led the defense with seven tackles.
The Falcons will play again next Friday against Red Could. Santee will look for their first win of the season at Stuart next Friday.
SANTEE (0-1) 0 14 0 13 – 27
WILCOX-HILDRETH (3-1) 22 13 13 0 – 48
Tea Area 34, Madison 14
MADISON – The Tea Area Titans kept their undefeated season going with a strong 34-14 victory the Madison Bulldogs on Friday night in prep football action.
Austin Lake finished with a rushing touchdown and 127 yards while also passing for two touchdowns and 112 yards in the Tea victory. Teammate Kaden Johnson also ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns while Jaxon Weber finished with 102 rushing yards. Defensively, TJ Krietlow had seven tackles in the victory.
For the Bulldogs, Nate Ricke completed 12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He would also rush for 50 yards, while wide receiver Logan Allbee caught two passes for 83 yards and finished with seven and a half tackles defensively.
Madison will now look to bounce back next Friday against Milbank. Tea, meanwhile, will continue their spotless season against Lennon on Friday.
TEA AREA (4-0) 7 7 14 6 – 34
MADISON (2-3) 0 7 0 7 – 14
Canton 19, Lennox 6
LENNOX – The Canton C-Hawks won a defensively battle in prep football action, outlasting the Lennox Orioles in a 17-6 victory on Friday night.
Brandon Fodness passed for 155 yards and a touchdown in the lost, along with getting 15 tackles defensively. Steven Christion was Fodness’ top receiver, having 65 yard on the night.
The Orioles will now face undefeated Tea Area on the road next Friday. The C-Hawks, meanwhile, will play Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central at home next Friday.
CANTON (2-2) 6 13 0 0 – 19
LENNOX (1-3) 0 6 0 0 – 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50, Flandreau 7
FLANDREAU – The Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks continued their run atop Class 11B with a dominate 50-7 victory over the Flandreau Fliers on Friday night in prep football action.
Sam Hofer completed five of six passes while throwing for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Brodie Burnham would also rush for three touchdowns and 110 yards, while teammate Rylee Schultz finished the night with 58 yards and two touchdowns on just two catches.
For the Fliers, Tannaer Christenson threw for a 37-yard touchdown to Mario Bonilla, and Tathan Headrick had eight carries and 61 yards rushing.
The Fliers will look to bounce back against Beresford next Friday. The Seahawks, meanwhile, will take on the Garretson Blue Dragons in Garretson on Oct. 9.
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Garretson 17
SALEM – Jacobi Krouse rushed for 379 yards and three touchdowns as the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars cruised to a 48-17 victory over the Garretson Blue Dragons on Friday night in prep football action.
Krouse had 45 rushing attempts on the night, which was highlighted by a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Gavin Gordon sparked the offense in the victory with 157 yards passing and three touchdowns to go along with 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Avery Feterl was the Fighting Cougars’ top receiver, catching five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Fighting Cougars will face Sioux Valley in Volga next Friday. Garretson, meanwhile, will travel to Elk Point to face the Huskies on Friday.
GARRETSON (2-3) 7 7 0 3 – 17
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE (4-1) 6 8 20 14 – 48
