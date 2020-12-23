Thanks a lot, Nate Wolters.
The Cornemann family has the former South Dakota State men’s basketball star partly to blame for the holes and dents in the bedroom wall of their youngest child, Cooper.
Like every aspiring, basketball-crazed youth, Cooper wanted to emulate the players he saw — either in person or on TV — and Wolters became one of those focal points.
“He would find videos of basketball players on our computer and would then go try to be like them,” Cooper’s mother, Alicia, said.
In short order, Cooper’s bedroom walls took a beating.
“Finally, one day, I heard this loud crashing sound,” Alicia said. “He had gone through the sheetrock wall.”
Thankfully, he wasn’t injured, but the damage had been done — and would continue for years.
“That wasn’t my fault,” joked Cooper, now 18.
No, the way he remembers it, the hoop wouldn’t fit on his door frame, so it was hung up on his bedroom wall. In the situation his mother referred to, Cooper said his father, Dave, was responsible.
“He boxed me out into the wall,” Cooper said, with a chuckle.
No wall — or light fixture; and the family went through many of them in his bedroom — was going to prevent him from working on his game.
“We fixed the wall the first time, but it happened again later; same thing,” Cooper said.
“When I would dunk it, my knee would bang into the wall. That wall was abused.”
In time, Cooper was able to take his game to regulation-sized hoops and was able to torment defenders the way players like Wolters once had.
Cooper’s game continued to progress, and within a decade of that wall-crashing incident, he had developed in a first team all-state point guard.
For his standout senior season and the way he helped the Yankton High School boys’ basketball team to a 17-4 record, Cornemann has been selected as Press & Dakotan’s 2020 Prep Male Athlete of the Year.
From those times alone shooting at his bedroom hoop to games in front of packed gyms, Cooper said he has always enjoyed the thrill of putting a ball through a net.
“Once you make shots, it’s just kind of addicting,” he said. “I can’t tell you why, it was just fun.”
Section P
Cooper was four years old when he traveled with his family to Brookings for his oldest sister, Ketty’s, recruiting trip to South Dakota State.
When it came time for business, an SDSU athletic department staffer took little Cooper out in the Frost Arena hallway to play catch. Then everyone went out for lunch.
Those trips to Brookings became more frequent when Ketty eventually decided to play basketball for the Jackrabbits.
“They put us in Section P, so we like to say that Cooper grew up in Section P,” Alicia said.
Cooper said those were his first memories of watching his sister play — he was too young while she was at Yankton High School.
“I just remember how packed it was and how loud it was at Frost (Arena),” Cooper said. “Her teams were always really good, so it was always fun.”
Cooper also traveled with his parents and siblings to many SDSU road games — “He saw a ton of women’s games; a lot of really good women’s games,” Alicia said.
The Cornemann family was in attendance during the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, when Ketty and the Jackrabbits lost to Baylor on a last-second shot in the second round.
Guess who was especially disappointed?
“That little guy was so sad,” Alicia said of her youngest son. “It was so emotional for him. When he would play video games after that, he would never choose Baylor.”
At that memory, Cooper chuckles.
“I did not like Baylor,” he said. “I was holding a grudge for a long time.”
Early Signs
When Chris Haynes arrived in Yankton a decade ago, he helped run Yankton’s boys’ basketball camps.
One little player in one of the sessions caught his eye.
There was a youngster — Cornemann, then in either fourth or fifth grade — effectively and quite impressively dribbling two basketballs during a ball-handling drill.
“Right then and there, you could see this kid was going to be special someday,” said Haynes, now the YHS head coach.
That became a common sight: Cooper carrying or dribbling a basketball.
“You just don’t see that much anymore,” Haynes said. “He’d always carry one around. Any time I’d walk by the Summit Center, he’d be in there.”
It reminded Haynes so much of the stories he would hear as a youngster of former basketball players like Pete Maravich.
“That was Cooper,” Haynes said. “He always had a ball in his hands. He just loves the game of basketball.”
It was around that time that Cooper would also accompany his sister, Kami (three years older), to her basketball practices at the City Hall gym in downtown Yankton.
“When she would practice, I’d go with, and play with them every once in a while,” Cooper said.
Most of the time, however, he and his mother would shoot off to the side at another basket.
“I didn’t know enough about basketball to do much good for him, but I’d make him shoot,” Alicia said.
Jumpers from all over. Layups with his left hand. Layups with his right hand. Free throws. Cooper was all over the place.
It was not uncommon for him to be at the gym — either at City Hall or at the Summit Activities Center — from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
“I’d have a heck of a time getting him to leave,” Alicia said. “I’d have to bring food up to him, so he would eat. When his friends would want to go home, he’d want to stay and play with the older kids.”
High School Emergence
By the time Cooper was a sophomore at YHS (during the 2017-18 basketball season), he was in a position where he could learn from Jack Wolfgram, a senior that season.
“Jack was a really good point guard for us, and Cooper learned so much from him about being a leader and about running that position,” Haynes said.
That season, the Bucks won the Class AA state championship (the program’s first in 40 years), and Cornemann inherited the reins the following season as a junior.
He averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior, but the Bucks suffered a heart-breaking loss in the state tournament semifinals. Cooper was not an all-conference or an all-state selection, but was named to the all-tournament team — proof, according to his coach, that he had put together a strong finish.
“He was playing as well as anyone in the state at that position,” Haynes said.
Cooper carried that over into his senior season, when he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was named to the all-state first team.
“I’ve had other (Class) AA coaches say to me that he brought it every night last year,” Haynes said. “He had his best games in our biggest games.”
In one particular December 2019 home game against Brandon Valley, Cooper twice threw an inbounds pass off a Lynx players’ back and made a layup.
“We mentioned to him that week in practice that hey, they tend to turn their back to the ball and take away other things, so if it’s there, look for it,” Haynes said.
“That’s the kind of play that sums up Cooper,” Haynes joked.
With Cooper and junior Matthew Mors leading the way, the Bucks took a 17-4 record and the No. 1 seed into last season’s Class AA State Tournament. Unfortunately, though, the event was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just that feeling that you didn’t get to accomplish what you knew you could,” Alicia said. “We still wince when we talk about it.”
Ultimately, though, it was a decision bigger than any one person.
“You just can’t replace those experiences,” Alicia said. “It proved how important the game is to him.”
Coop On Campus
All those years after watching his sisters (Ketty and later, Chloe) play basketball at South Dakota State, Cooper is now the one suiting up for the Jacks — he is a freshman this season for the Jackrabbit men’s squad.
“It’s pretty cool being here now,” he said. “Obviously we haven’t played in Frost yet or even with fans yet, but it’s still pretty cool to be in there and practice.”
The basketball skills and intangibles are all there for Cooper to thrive at the college level, according to his former coach.
“He’s a gamer, he’s competitive and he’s got a bit of an edge to him,” Haynes said. “That’s what makes him Cooper.
“That’s only going to help him at the next level.”
